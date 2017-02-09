Roskam was first met at his office with angry protesters, then at a Republican township meeting in Palatine last Saturday.
Tuesday, Crain's political writer Greg Hinz fueled the fracas, demanding Roskam meet with protesters to the DCCC's delight. Hinz wrote that he'd been given a heads up about Roskam avoiding 400 protesters outside the Palatine GOP office by - guess who - Leftist activist Bob Creamer:
Such protests are not exactly spontaneous rallies. After this weekend's meeting—the one Roskam slipped out of—I heard from Citizen Action Illinois, a left-of-center lobbying and organizing group, and Bob Creamer, a top Democratic National Committee operative and the husband of Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, whose district is a few miles northeast of Roskam's. Both wanted to make sure I'd heard about the congressman running away.Yes, THE Bob Creamer... the one that admitted on video tape to Project Veritasthat he was involved in setting up the protests that shut down Donald Trump's visit to Chicago. THAT Bob Creamer that was forced to "step back" from his campaign shenanigans after Project Veritas' video went viral.
Beyond that, national Democrats have already targeted the race for 2018, realizing that, while Roskam has won solidly there, Trump lost the district in November to Hillary Clinton.
All that, however, is one more reason for Roskam to suck it up and show up.
Roskam's office says the effort isn't the first time they've been targeted by the DCCC.
"Peter is no stranger to the DCCC," Spokesman David Pasch told Illinois Review. "He's focused on representing the people of the western and northwestern suburbs in Washington, not the other way around."
The DCCC announced earlier this week that more of these protests will be going on under the campaign they're calling "March into '18."
"The launch of our 'March into '18' accountability project comes at a time of excitement and opportunity for Democrats. The organic strength of the women's marches, Affordable Care Act rallies, and protests can already be felt in Illinois' 6th District, and this unprecedented DCCC investment will help capture that energy, engage voters and help make their voices heard," the press release said.
"In order to harness the existing grassroots energy in Illinois' 6th District, the DCCC will hire a full-time, local organizing staffer and launch digital ads in in order to help constituents organize and promote local accountability events."
And the same consternation is expected to happen in Davis' downstate district.
Wednesday, the DCCC pointed out media cooperation in Illinois' 6th and 13th Districts, along with other stories about Republican Congress members they're challenging in the "March into 18" effort from Arizona to New York.
"The backlash is growing stronger and the protests are getting louder," the DCCC wrote. "Upset with Republican plans to gut the Affordable Care Act and implement President Trump's dangerous agenda, constituents from across the country are demanding in-person town halls to express their concerns. Instead of answering their constituents' questions, House Republicans are ducking and hiding. It's February 8, 2017: Do you know where your Republican member of Congress is?"
More to come ...
