© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



President Donald Trump has signed three new executive orders aimed at targeting drug cartels, creating a task force to reduce crime and stopping crimes against law enforcement officers. The move came after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general.In his first act as head of the Department of Justice, Sessions presented the three executive orders to Trump."I'm signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America," Trump said. "Very important. All very important."The White House did not provide copies of the executive orders, nor was there any explanation given regarding what they would do.The president signed the orders in the Oval Office, as Vice President Mike Pence, Sessions and the attorney general's wife looked on.