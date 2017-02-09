© Agencja Gazeta / Reuters



The buildup of NATO troops in the Baltic States, Poland and Germany increases the risk of incidents and poses a threat to Russian security, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov said, while giving assurances that Russia will be able to protect its citizens.The rotation principle used by NATO near Russian borders allows the bloc to train thousands of troops, who could then be put into action, Meshkov said."For the first time since World War II we see German soldiers along our borders," he said, referring to the Lithuanian announcement that over 130 German troops, out of the planned 450 servicemen and 100 tanks, have arrived in the country.The diplomat noted however that Moscow has repeatedly said that its own security was guaranteed.He also said Moscow is still ready for dialogue with NATO, but added that "their every action will be followed by either a positive or negative answer. That's the law of life."The US has deployed thousands of troops and heavy weaponry to the Baltic States, Poland and southeastern Europe, with the buildup intensified in the final months of Barack Obama's presidency, after Donald Trump announced plans to mend relations with Moscow.In July 2016, NATO members agreed to the "biggest reinforcement since the Cold War," posting four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.NATO members Germany, Canada and Britain are also contributing to the significant NATO forces buildup in Eastern Europe and are sending battalions of up to 1,000 troops each to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.NATO explained its increased activity near Russian borders and in the Black Sea by the need to reassure its allies following Russia's reunion with Crimea in 2014 and Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.Since the spring of 2014, NATO warships, including missile cruisers from the US and other allied nations, have been patrolling the Black Sea on a rotational basis, never leaving the area unattended.