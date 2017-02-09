© RT

Jay Syrmopoulos, of The Free Thought Project, interviewed investigative reporter Abby Martin, the former host of the RT show Breaking the Set, which was featured in the fatally flawed DNI report on Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, and asked her a few questions about the widely panned intelligence report, fake news and more.The "Declassified Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" report, which amounted to nothing more than a speculative assessment, contained no actual evidence of Russian hacking,The report provided no conclusive evidence to support the oft-made claims of "Russia hacking the election," and instead devoted a large section of the report to speculative claims about Russian motives and criticism of the Russian television station RT.In particular, the report explicitly blamed the RT program, Breaking the Set, for undermining Americans' confidence in US electoral processes. One major problem:With the publication of the anti-Trump dossier that was clearly unverified propaganda meant to intentionally undermine Trump, but published by Buzzfeed anyway, making it into the intelligence report on Russian election interference — on top of the already fallacious narrative about Breaking the Set influencing the election, despite not being on the air at that time — do you feel that that US intelligence community as a whole is politicized beyond the point of operating as fully functional intelligence agencies that provide non-politicized, untainted, intelligence to President Trump or are we off into uncharted territory in terms of the intel apparatus attempting to largely dictate public policy with highly politicized intelligence to the administration? Any other thoughts about the extremely speculative DNI report into "Russian election interference?"The Buzzfeed dossier was one of the most outrageous things printed during this entire election season. You'd better have substantial evidence in order to print a claim as crazy as Trump is compromised because Russia has Golden Shower sex tapes of him., and Buzzfeed is no better than the 'fake news' it denounces.Almost half of it was dedicated to bashing RT and the network's coverage of valid issues like Wall Street and fracking. Half of the US population is living paycheck to paycheck, and there is mass suffering across the country. Simply covering inequality, protests and exploiting the devastating hypocrisy on behalf of the US Empire when it comes to human rights does not 'undermine democracy' - - in fact, it strengthens it. In order to have any sort of functioning self-governance, a citizenry needs to have unfettered access to a variety of opinions and information that impacts them.It also singled out my former RT show Breaking the Set, which has been off the air for two years, as some sort of Kremlin entry point to subvert the US government by fomenting "radical discontent."In any reasonable world, with a true and honest fourth estate, such a report would be laughed out of the room. Unfortunately, many in the corporate press have vehemently defended the report, desperate to latch on to vestige of power that they will invariably lose now that the Clinton dynasty is crushed. It's embarrassing that partisan journalists and Hillary lackeys all of the sudden are defending the same apparatus that got us into Vietnam, Iraq and other deadly wars on purposefully false intelligence.I don't think we've seen this much internal conflict inside the intelligence community since the the 1960s, where there was a series of high profile political assassinations and aggressive covert operations being carried out at home and abroad. The existing power structure has lined up against Trump, because of his unpredictability to puppet their agenda, and could go to some extreme lengths to correct and reassert itself.Russia was just declared as the number one "national security threat" to America by politicians vying to escalate their new Cold War and desperate to de-legitimize Trump's presidency, putting US-Russia relations at potentially its most dangerous moment.There is a large entrenched corporate oligarchy that has deep roots within the U.S. governmental bureaucracy, which is largely being brought to bear against Trump, a perceived outsider to the levers of powers, mainly as a means of delegitimizing his presidency and usurping his stated intention of rapprochement with Russia — what, or whom, do you see as the main drivers and interest groups coalescing behind this soft coup of sorts?The US is undoubtedly an oligarchy, to which Trump is no outsider. The cabinet he's putting together is one of the richest gaggle of billionaires in history to be ruling over us peons - - from mercenary Erik Prince's sister Betsy DeVos, to Exxon Mobil's CEO Rex Tillerson. There are just differing factions within the capitalist class, from neocons to neoliberals, that see Trump as a derailment to their plans and 'common interests' in Syria, Russia and beyond.I think the establishment is mainly concerned about Trump because they know he will be a magnet for mass protests at home, and could bring the country to the brink of revolt like it was near the end of the Bush administration, before Obama's hypnotic platitudes put everyone back to sleep.