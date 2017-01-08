The report itself is a complete farce as an example of an "intelligence" report. It runs around in circles and makes laughable claims about Russia's goals in the alleged "interfering". The report supposedly "assesses specific findings" rather than presenting any actual evidence, because apparently there is no actual evidence. The claims that the evidence can't be presented because it would compromise national security are transparently laughable. Appropriately then, the report begins by giving a sorry excuse for why it offers absolutely no evidence for its claims:
"The Intelligence Community rarely can publicly reveal the full extent of its knowledge or the precise bases for its assessments, as the release of such information would reveal sensitive sources or methods and imperil the ability to collect critical foreign intelligence in the future."How convenient, "national security": the last refuge of liars and scoundrels. Next we're regaled with something called 'key judgments'. These are apparently plucked out of thin air as zero evidence is offered to substantiate them.
"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments."The first thing that stands out here is that the report assumes that the American public had faith in the US democratic process before the election, or that the USA actually has a real 'democratic process'. Clearly the US government is completely out of touch with the thoughts and feelings of the average US citizen with regards to the country's political process and the presidential election. A poll conducted back in May 2016 found 55% of Americans felt helpless about the 2016 presidential election. Only 13% said the two-party system works, while 38% considered it seriously broken. Another poll conducted in early October found that 40% of the public had lost faith in American democracy.
Either the US government is completely out of touch with its constituent's feelings on American democracy, or it is willfully ignoring the mindset of the public in order to spread the false idea that there ever was " public faith in the democratic process" for Russia to undermine. There wasn't. The public had long ago divested itself of any notions of a true democratic process in the US. This was made clear by the election of Trump, a true Washington outsider.
The irony here is that the election of Trump is a sign that the American public is interested in participating in a democratic process, just not the farce that the "reality-creators" in Washington have crafted. The Washington 'elite' have apparently lost control of the dominant narrative and any semblance of trust among the American people, and now they are hell-bent on spreading lies about how that happened. Instead of accepting the self-evident fact that the US public decided they no longer wanted a psychopath like Killary driving the world towards World War III. As a result, they find it necessary (to justify their delusions) to wage an all-out information war against Trump by smearing him as a Kremlin stooge who only got elected because of Russia, not because the people of the United States couldn't stand Killary and wanted nothing to do with a war against Russia. It's a disgusting lie, one that every American should be able to see through because it's so blatant.
Back to the report:
"We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment"I hate to tell these clueless intelligence hacks, but the Russians don't have to do much to discredit Killary. She's done a pretty bang-up job of that herself. The entire Western world watched in horror as she cackled like the war harpy she is when discussing, on network television, in front of God and everybody, the brutal assassination of Libyan President Gaddafi:
In addition to her pathological inner psychological landscape, Clinton's connections to state-sponsored terrorism through the Clinton Foundation along with her horrendously corrupt "Pay-For-Play" arrangement while she was Secretary of State was clear, damning evidence that she was not fit to be president. Suffice to say, there was no need for Putin to use hackers to discredit her. The American public was plenty of sick of her and her psychopathic behavior.
The report continues:
"Moscow's approach evolved over the course of the campaign based on Russia's understanding of the electoral prospects of the two main candidates. When it appeared to Moscow that Secretary Clinton was likely to win the election, the Russian influence campaign began to focus more on undermining her future presidency"Is there any proof given in the report that Moscow felt this way? Nope, not a single shred of evidence. It's almost as if this idea is created because they want the public to think Killary had a shot at winning the election. She never did. There was no need for Russia to influence the campaign to undermine Killary because she was already thoroughly and viscerally detested by a majority of the American public for her inveterate nastiness and disgusting behavior as First Lady and then as Secretary of State. Basically, it cannot be hidden that Hillary Clinton is a repulsive excuse for a human being.
The report then describes how Russia was able to influence the election:
"Moscow's influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations—such as cyber activity—with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or "trolls." Russia, like its Soviet predecessor, has a history of conducting covert influence campaigns focused on US presidential elections that have used intelligence officers and agents and press placements to disparage candidates perceived as hostile to the Kremlin."Talk about projection! This statement is straight out of the CIA manual for installing imperial patsies in countries around the globe. They must have just changed 'USA' to 'Russia' and 'Pentagon' to 'Kremlin'. It has already been established that the Pentagon uses trolls to influence public perception:
Also keep in mind that when Samantha Bee went to Moscow to interview supposed pro-Trump Kremlin trolls, the "trolls" were exposed as hoaxers. So while there is clear evidence that the US government engages in social media trolling to influence public perception, there has been zero evidence given in the report that Russia does the same. They don't need to. People naturally sense that Putin is a decent human being trying to bring peace to the world and they spontaneously support this effort. So it seems that the billions that the Pentagon spends on sock-puppets, propaganda, and internet trolling is wasted in the face of true humanity.
Back to the report:
"We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release US victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks."Firstly, Guccifer 2.0 is not a "persona" created by Russian intelligence. The man behind the hacks was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal and said he was angry that his work was being blamed on Russians. Secondly, the above is just a regurgitation of the empty, baseless claims already made by US intelligence. They repeatedly fail to provide any evidence to back up those claims, yet continue to spread them as though it were fact. What is worse, they repeatedly embarrass themselves with easily debunked statements that can be sorted out by a teenager.
The report also contains a great deal of bashing of Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik:
"Russian Propaganda Efforts. Russia's state-run propaganda machine—comprised of its domestic media apparatus, outlets targeting global audiences such as RT and Sputnik, and a network of quasi-government trolls—contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences. State-owned Russian media made increasingly favorable comments about President-elect Trump as the 2016 US general and primary election campaigns progressed while consistently offering negative coverage of Secretary Clinton."
"RT's coverage of Secretary Clinton throughout the US presidential campaign was consistently negative and focused on her leaked e-mails and accused her of corruption, poor physical and mental health, and ties to Islamic extremism. Some Russian officials echoed Russian lines for the influence campaign that Secretary Clinton's election could lead to a war between the United States and Russia."
"The Kremlin's principal international propaganda outlet RT (formerly Russia Today) has actively collaborated with WikiLeaks. RT's editor-in-chief visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in August 2013, where they discussed renewing his broadcast contract with RT, according to Russian and Western media. Russian media subsequently announced that RT had become "the only Russian media company" to partner with WikiLeaks and had received access to "new leaks of secret information." RT routinely gives Assange sympathetic coverage and provides him a platform to denounce the United States."The US government just hates news outlets that dare to speak honestly about Killary's corruption and ties to terrorists. Meanwhile, the intelligence report never stops to think that favorable comments about Trump exist mainly because he admits to friendly feelings toward the much admired Vladimir Putin and doesn't want to start nuclear war with Russia. What Russian media outlet wouldn't report favorably on that stance?!?! Why would any media outlet look at Killary's plans for starting war with Russia as a good thing? Her corruption and connections to state terrorism should be covered by every media outlet. Any sane, objective source would report on her the same way.
Back to the report:
"Russia's state-run propaganda machine contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences. We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes."The US intelligence community wants to make it clear that Russia is certainly not done with influencing future events. Russia will remain the boogeyman under America's bed for the foreseeable future. I guess we can forget about Islamic Terrorists now. No, wait, if we are able to forget about Islamic Terrorism, it will be thanks to Russia and no thanks to their founders and funders, the CIA and the Bush/Clinton/Obama cabal
It's interesting to look into the report's findings for why Putin chose to order Russia to influence the American elections, if only for the hearty belly laugh the nonsensical assessment provides:
"Putin publicly pointed to the Panama Papers disclosure and the Olympic doping scandal as US-directed efforts to defame Russia, suggesting he sought to use disclosures to discredit the image of the United States and cast it as hypocritical."To say that Putin chose to influence the presidential election because of the US-directed exposure of the Russian doping scandal is a laughable suggestion. First, there is no Russian doping scandal! Everything that was reported about "widespread, state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes" is without merit. The entire scandal was created out of thin air by a desperate US because they had been totally outplayed by Putin on the geopolitical scene. In short, the truth is entirely on the other side; more psychopathological projection.
The Panama Papers is no different. Why would Putin be upset about the Panama Papers when his name doesn't even appear in them? It's almost as if the the people who wrote this report sat in a room and had a brainstorming session to think of reasons why Putin would want to hack the US elections. Whatever possible reason they could think of as to why, in theory, Putin might be mad, then that was good enough to go in the report as "evidence" with no consideration whatsoever about whether or not it was plausible or even rational. Not once, apparently, did they consider that Putin might not be as infantile and emotionally retarded as most of the US intelligence community and their puppets, Obama and Clinton.
Just in case you were wondering though, the Russians did not compromise the actual counting of votes:
"Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards. DHS assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying."Well that's a relief! For a moment there we had visions of teams of Russian agents stealing tens of thousands of ballot boxes all across America, dumping their contents and replacing them with votes for Trump! But let's see if we understand the point here; we're being asked to accept that the American people are so weak-willed that negative media information about Killary in a Presidential campaign was enough to swing millions of voters away from her and towards Trump, despite the fact that Trump was lambasted by almost the entire mainstream media in the USA? Get a grip! Most of the Americans that voted (yes, we don't believe the official tallies) chose not to vote for Killary because she is a vile, corrupt and murderous war harpy. They voted for Trump because he offered the chance of a President who was not a bought-and-paid-for politician interested only in doing the bidding of the political and corporate 'elite'. He offered the hope that we could avoid war with Russia. Americans admire Putin (along with most of the rest of the sane world) and they like Russia and they voted for the guy who expressed friendly relations with Putin. You might even say that, by having friendly relations, some of Putin's decency and glamor refracted onto Trump.
The US government can't stand that Americans somehow were able to see through the BS and consent manufacturing put out every minute of every day by the mainstream media and refused to choose the 'right' candidate. Now they want to poison Trump as a "Kremlin stooge" because they still think that Americans believe what comes out of the mouths of their presstitute media. They don't. The days when Fake News outlets like the Washington Post and NY Times influenced a large percentage of American people are over.
This entire psychological operation is meant to poison the public's mind against Trump, and the latest attempt by the Establishment to sabotage any good ties between the US and Russia before Trump takes office. At the very least, Trump is smart enough not to fall for this ridiculous "intelligence assessment":
Americans are lucky to have Trump in office. The alternative would have been an America ruled by people who intended to rip up the Constitution, start a new world war and risk a civil war in America. A choice for Trump was a very loud "NO!" to Hillary Clinton and all the evil she represents.
Yes, Trump is going to have to come up to snuff because he really has got a tiger by the tail: an American public that is waking up and realizing that they CAN take their country back. If Trump won't act as their representative and do their will, they'll find someone who will.