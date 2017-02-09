© Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense

US and Russian military officials held a video conference on Wednesday on deconfliction in the Syrian airspace, Department of Defense spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis announced in a release."The Department of Defense today held a video conference co-chaired by Ken Handelman, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs and Rear Adm. Michael J. Dumont, Deputy Director for Strategic Initiatives, Joint Staff J5, with Russian Ministry of Defense counterparts," the release said on Wednesday.Davis noted in the release that the conversation was carried out under the existing Memorandum of Understanding for the safety of flights in Syria in order to ensure that both sides continue to abide by measures to mitigate incidents.The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure flight safety during combat missions over Syria.