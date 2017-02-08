Secret History
2,000-year-old skeleton discovered in famous Antikythera shipwreck
April Holloway
Ancient Origins
Wed, 21 Sep 2016 15:54 UTC
Ancient Origins
Wed, 21 Sep 2016 15:54 UTC
The Antikythera wreck, located off the island of Antikythera in the Aegean Sea, is a famous underwater archaeological site thrown into the spotlight in 1900 when researchers discovered an incredible mechanical device, now known as the Antikythera mechanism.
Along with the discovery of this unique form of ancient technology, archaeologists have found other treasures, including finely carved bronze and marble statues, glassware, jewellery, a bone flute, game pieces, and coins.
Now, according to Nature.com, researchers have made another significant finding with the recovery of a partial skull, two arm bones, several ribs and two femurs from a man in his late teens to early 20s. The skeleton was found buried under around two feet of pottery shards and sand.
He was trapped on board when the ship went down, The Guardian explained. The ship hit rocks, bashed along an undersea cliff and became buried in sediment.
Over the decades, divers attempted to investigate the ancient shipwreck, but dangerous conditions caused by the extreme depth of the submerged vessel hampered the investigation.
However, in recent years, scientists have used high-tech equipment, such as a robot exo-suit, to explore the shipwreck site, allowing new discoveries to be made.
Considering the fact that they have laid on the sea floor for over 2,000 years, the bones are very well preserved, giving scientists hope that they will be able to extract DNA for the first time from an ancient shipwreck victim.
Nature.com reports that within just a few days of the discovery, Hannes Schroeder, an expert in ancient DNA analysis from the Natural History Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen, arrived in Greece to assess whether genetic material could be recovered from the remains.
Sorting through the fragments of bone, Schroeder discovered petrous bones, which are bones behind the ear that preserve DNA even better than the teeth. Now the scientific team is waiting for permission from the Greek authorities before beginning work on the DNA extraction and sequencing.
Only a handful of human remains have been found on ancient shipwrecks, as most skeletons are washed away, decay, or are eaten by fish. The archaeologists are now hopeful that a DNA analysis will enable them to learn more about the people that were aboard the 1st century B.C. ship.
Read the rest of the article here.
Reader Comments
but will they ever tell the truth. or will they co-opt it for themselves. for a new world order.
" researchers have made another significant finding with the recovery of a partial skull, two arm bones, several ribs and two femurs from a man in his late teens to early 20s "
Amazing that with a body found in the present day that is dead about a year, they cannot say for sure whether it is male or female or even the age...
Amazing that with a body found in the present day that is dead about a year, they cannot say for sure whether it is male or female or even the age...
2,000-year-old skeleton discovered in famous Antikythera shipwreckUnderwater archaeologists made an extremely rare discovery at the world-famous Antikythera shipwreck site in Greece—the 2,000-year-old remains of a young male. And now scientists are hopeful they...