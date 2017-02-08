© Getty Images



Katy Tur criticized the media for covering "Trump's demonstrably false claim" that the press "doesn't cover" terrorism on Twitter Tuesday morning.Tur, who now hosts MSNBC's 2 pm, EST hour, wrote that "every time we ding" the White House, "we talk about terror, which is exactly what the White House wants."She added that "talking terror stands to positively influence public opinion on Trump's travel ban."Tur also stated that talking about Trump's claim "takes time away from questions about the ban's fumbled roll out, the court case against the ban, voter fraud claims [and] Russia."