On top of this warlord president receiving the Peace Prize, in his final days in office, Barack Obama was ironically given the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service "as a token of appreciation for his service as commander in chief" at a farewell ceremony on January 4. The medal is the highest honorary award at the Department of Defense and is presented by the Secretary of Defense.
In his last year alone, Obama authorized the United States military to drop more than 26,000 bombs in 7 countries, according to an estimate by the Council on Foreign Relations. During the prior year, the numbers were similar.
An estimated 50,000 bombs in only 24 months fell onto houses, churches, schools, and hospitals — all authorized by the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize — his supporters, as well as the corporate mainstream media, remained silent.
Fast forward to last weekend.
Following in his predecessor's footsteps, reports from Yemen indicate that as many as 10 women and children were killed in a raid authorized by Donald Trump. During this raid, the 8-year-old granddaughter of Nasser al-Awlaki, who was also the daughter of Anwar Awlaki was shot in the neck and died after suffering for two hours, according to Nasser al-Awlaki.
This is the 8-year-old girl killed in US raid in Yemen, Arabic media reports https://t.co/nPlWh6LqE3What makes the tragedy of this 8-year-old girl killed by Trump stand out, however, is the fact that Obama killed her older brother and her father — who were both US citizens — who were extrajudicially murdered without trial.
As the Free Thought Project reported last month, below are just a handful of the civilian slaughters that took place under Obama.
In July 2016, over 100 civilians were killed in multiple U.S. airstrikes in the town of Manbij, inlcuding 77 in one attack. One of the U.S. airstrikes hit a children's hospital.The aforementioned civilian deaths are only during the last 6 months of 2016, and are from Syria, only.
Dozens of civilians were killed by U.S. bombs in Daquq, Iraq while attending a funeral in an area where there was said to be no ISIS presence.
The U.S. bombed two hospitals in the same month, in the same city during operations in Mosul, Iraq. Both attacks caused an unknown number of civilian deaths.
U.S. officials revealed in November 2016 that the military investigated 257 allegations of civilian casualties and deemed only 31 of them credible, just over 10 percent of the total.
As Trump now takes the helm, the same media who covered for Obama's slaughter in the Middle East, are now all of the sudden interested in exposing that same slaughter.
When Obama approved a CIA drone strike in Yemen that killed al-Awlaki's 16-year-old son, Abdulrahman, mainstream corporate media was all but silent. The fact that the president ordered a strike on an American citizen with no due process and killed his teen son in the process — was but a blip on the news cycle — including FOX News.
Now, however, the same Praetorian guard who protected Obama and Hillary Clinton during the WikiLeaks fiasco is plastering headlines of Trump killing civilians all over the internet.
Of course, this does not lessen the crimes of Trump. However, what it does do is highlight just how easily controlled people are by the media — on both sides.
Those of us who watched this madness unfold in 2009, were blown away by the once 'antiwar left' now approving of torture and extrajudicial killings — literally overnight — because their guy was in power.
While Trump ran on a platform of demilitarizing the Middle East and concentrating only on ISIS, he's quickly showing his true intentions. Friday morning, the President's first Tweet was a threat to Iran.
Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!And, just like Obama's supporters did, Trump's supporters are cheering him on — even the ones who chastised the left for failing to call out war crimes after Obama took office.
The fact of the matter is Iran has never caused harm to the United States. In fact, Iran hasn't attacked another country in over 200 years! And somehow, the US considers them a threat?
No matter how good you thought Trump was or how bad you thought Obama was, they are merely seat fillers on a machine beholden to corrupt corporate interests with their tentacles so far into the government that you can't tell where the state ends and the business begins. And, the media plays right along with it.
Do not think for one minute that the mainstream media has all of the sudden found their conscience and began to question war. In fact, it is quite the opposite. The actions of Trump are now being used to stoke divide in the United States so people are too busy arguing to notice they are being fleeced to kill more brown people for profit.
These wars have been the plan since before 9/11 and will continue until they are defunded and the criminals behind them exposed — or until, they are finished. But don't take our word for it, listen to 4-start general, and previous Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Wesley Clark.
It is worth noting that 6 out of these 7 countries (with the exception of Lebanon) identified by Clark in the video above "to be taken out" are now the object of President Trump's ban on Muslims' entry to the US: Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Sudan, Iran and Yemen — with the US now aiming its sights on Iran.
Please share this article with your friends and family so that they may not fall victim to the two-party manipulation being used against them to foster more war and, in turn, more terrorism.
