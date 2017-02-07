© Yuri Gripas / Reuters



The US Senate has confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary, despite efforts by Democratic senators who held the floor for 24 hours in a filibuster. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.All 48 members of the Democratic caucus and two Republicans - Senators Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME) - voted against DeVos' confirmation, leading to a 50/50 split.It comes after Senate Democrats held the floor for 24 hours, hoping that at least one Republican would vote against party lines and against DeVos' confirmation.Speaking ahead of the filibuster on Monday, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said the move was aimed at doing "everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us."The vote comes after a rare early-morning session on Friday, in which senators voted along party lines, 52 to 48, to end debate on DeVos's nomination.Conflicts of interest have also plagued DeVos since her nomination, with Democrats noting that her former political action committee had unpaid election fines. They also pointed to campaign contributions to the same GOP senators who have been tasked with considering her for the position of education secretary.Even more issues were raised during her confirmation hearing."It surprises me you don't know this issue," Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said in response to her apparent lack of knowledge.Her response, much to the disapproval of many, was that the issue was "best left to the states."When asked by Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) whether DeVos knew that IDEA was a federal law, she responded by saying, "I may have confused it."In addition to Senators expressing their own concerns over DeVos, Congress has been flooded with phone calls from citizens who oppose her appointment.Matt House, a spokesman for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, said Friday that as many as 1.5 million calls per day had been pouring in last week, according to data from Schumer's technical staff, as cited by CNN.Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) tweeted last week that the previous three days had been the "busiest in Capitol switchboard history," and encouraged citizens to "keep it up."Meanwhile, Republicans have praised Trump's selection, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), whose support for DeVos remains unchanged despite hundreds of people turning up for a protest outside her office on Saturday."As my voting record indicates, I do not agree with Mrs. DeVos on every issue," Capito said in the statement. "However, I do believe she is a passionate advocate for children and learning, and she will work hard to improve education for all students across West Virginia and the nation."