Head of Ukraine's Radical Party says country will 'restore nuclear capabilities' after Trump revoked his visa
Kristina Kharlova (translator)
Fort Russ
Tue, 07 Feb 2017 17:01 UTC
Oleg Lyashko, Facebook - Translated by Kristina Kharlova
"My 10-year U.S. visa, which I just got before the New Year was just revoked. The consular officer said that he had such instructions from Washington.
And I have instructions from the Ukrainian people - to demand that the US fulfills its obligations to Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum, otherwise Ukraine will have to restore nuclear weapons to protect itself.
Also, we strongly condemn the new IMF memorandum, which preserves the status of Ukraine as a resource colony. I think it is because I stand for the national interests of Ukraine, not Moscow or Washington, the unprecedented decision to revoke my visa was made.
Good-bye, America!
I will pay a visit when Ukrainians will choose me as their President. And now instead of visiting US, I will visit our people who need not a visa or a visa-free regime but work and a decent life."
- Oleg Lyashko
Amnesty International has condemned Oleg Lyashko for kidnapping and "harsh treatment" of anti-government activists while being completely above the law as a people's deputy and accused Ukrainian authorities of failure to enforce the law.
Oleg Lyashko has recorded a video of the brutal handing of his captive, the anti-government 'separatist,' for which he has earned strong support among the radical elements of Ukrainian voters.
In March, 2014, Oleg Lyashko kidnapped Arsen Klinchaev, Lugansk deputy from the Party of Regions. While bragging about the kidnapping on his Facebook, Lyashko described Klinchaev as a leader of Lugansk separatists.
Lyashko threatened his family, promised to hang him for flying Russian banners and upon release promised he will shoot him next time.
Disturbing video of the kidnapping can be watched here.
Lyashko has advocated for capital punishment for any 'traitors of Ukraine'. He was one of the lobbyists advocating for the creation of Azov battalion. He took credit for the bloody attack on Mariupol in May 2014.
Lyashko is wanted in Russia for the kidnapping and torture of Mariupol resident Dmitry Chaikovsky.
Oleg Lyashko was sentenced to 6 years behind bars for embezzlement of state property. He served one year.
In 2012 a 16-year old boy accused Lyashko of rape. In 2012 Lyashko was prevented from taking 12 and 14 year old boys from Crimean orphanage to Turkey, which resulted in a pedophile scandal.
In 2014 Lyashko ran for president of Ukraine.
Comment: Yep, this is the same guy that claimed Ukraine should take a cue from Hitler's re-armament prior to World War II, then follow the US' and Israel's lead in adopting nuclear weapons. Oleg Lyashko, a kidnapper, accused pedophile and child rapist, has the solution to the country's problems - give him the presidency and nuclear weapons.
