a lifetime bus pass and two new canes to replace the one he broke protecting the bus driver.

A man with a cane came to the aid of a Kansas City bus driver during a frightening attack and his heroic actions were all caught on camera.Driver Lynne Judge was dealing with a confrontational passenger when he suddenly attacked her early Saturday morning.Police said they were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect.The bus driver and Good Samaritan were reunited on Monday. The Kansas City Transit Authority awarded Goldman