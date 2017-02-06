A farmer decapitated his wife with a sword and carried her severed head to a police station after he caught her with another man in one of his fields.Narayan Singh, 38, was charged with murder after finding his wife Sarita, 28, rolling around with another man before he flew into a fit of rage, according to neighbours. Villagers claim the farmer - who claims to have caught his wife cheating before - took a sword and beheaded his wife and picked up her head.Terrified locals claim they called police but before they arrived he walked five miles to the nearest police station - while clutching his wife's hair.Singh, of Ghareli village in Ingoria, India, has been charged with murder and is due in court later this month. Local sources outside the station in Ghareli village in Ingoria, India said before he handed himself in, he told onlookers: 'My wife had broken my trust. This is the reason why I beheaded her. I had warned her twice before, but she wouldn't mend her ways.'Residents claim Singh had caught his wife with her lover twice before but let them go with a 'warning of dire consequence' if they met up again. Singh was spying on his wife when he caught them in a farmers' hut again on January 30, according to neighbours.Police sources said Singh was sent to judicial custody for 14 days before he us due in court. Vijay Khatri, the investigating officer of the case, said: 'Narayan Singh had doubts on his wife's character - that she was having an extramarital affair with another man. According to villagers, Singh had been keeping a close tab on the activities and movements of his wife for the past few days.'On January 30, he caught his wife in the act with her lover and, in a fit of rage, beheaded her. 'In delusion, he kept roaming in the area with the head in his hand.'