Russia says it disagrees with the administration of US President Donald Trump's characterization of Iran as a "terrorist state."Several officials in Trump's inner circle are known for visceral acrimony toward Iran. Trump himself, who is a former businessman with no prior political career of his own, has also been striking a belligerent tone on Iran, particularly regarding a nuclear deal that Tehran negotiated with six other countries — including the US — back in 2015. Trump has said the deal benefited the other parties to the deal more than it did American businesses.But in a first remark that closely resembled his aides' rhetoric on the Islamic Republic, Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Iran was "terrorist state number one."" Russia's ITAR-TASS news agency reported.While it was his first comment on Iran since taking over as the US's defense secretary, the retired US Marines Corps general had made similar remarks on numerous occasions in the past.Earlier, Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had said the US was putting Iran "on notice" over a recent missile test.Iranian officials have rejected the US accusations and have said Iran is a main country on the battlefront against terrorism.Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, pointed to that cooperation as well as partnership between Tehran and Moscow in other areas and said Russia was to develop its relations with Iran."You all know that Russia has good relations of partnership with Iran, and we cooperate with that country on a number of issues. We appreciate our relations in the trading and economic sphere and we hope for their further development," the Russian official said.