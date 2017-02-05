The left has done a stellar job of demonizing Trump supporters and Republicans in general.. Both sides do it. The right calls everyone on the left selfish snowflakes, and the left calls everyone on the right racists. They do it because it works.. And if the shiniest object in our view involves headlines about racists, or lefty rioters, those images stick in our minds and taint our impressions of the entire group.So let's try this thought experiment.Let's say there is a group of Trump-supporting racists - the violent kind that I have never met - that starts terrorizing an African-American neighbor of yours. And let's say it turns into a violent confrontation between the racists and the victim family. The neighborhood hears some commotion and pours into the streets. The racists have weapons and they are about to kill the family that was just minding its own business. The police are on the way, but not in time. Violence is about to happen.Suddenly a shot rings out. A bullet goes through the back of the scariest racist's head and hollows out his skull. He drops like a rock. The other racists drop their weapons and flee.Who fired the shot that saved the African-American family? Was it a Republican or a Democrat?But don't call a Republican if you are simply offended by another person's opinion. In that situation you want to call some Democrats to ridicule and physically attack the person with the objectionable opinion.By the way, I'm not a Republican. This is just an observation.. Republicans generally appreciate free speech, but if someone attacks your family, your country, or your freedom in some physical form, keep some Republicans on speed dial.Try it. You'll be surprised how well it works.Are you bothered by the fact that I am making sweeping and unsupported generalizations about Democrats and Republicans? If so, call a Democrat. I await your combined ridicule and physical violence.