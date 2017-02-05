The largest protest in Europe took place in London with over 10,000 people marching on the US embassy for the second week in a row to oppose Trump's ban on travelers from seven mainly Muslim nations entering the US.
Many in Britain are angry about the measure, with demonstrators calling on Prime Minister Theresa May's government to retract its invitation of a state visit to Trump and denounce his controversial travel ban.
The leader of the UK opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, could not attend but did appear via video link to deliver a message on behalf of the Labour Party:
"I support the demand of millions of people in Britain that Donald Trump should not be welcomed on a state visit to this country while he continues to propagate his anti-women, anti-Muslim and anti-Mexican policies."
There were also several smaller protests at landmark sites around Europe with hundreds of protesters reported at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and at the US consulate in Barcelona, according to Yahoo.
Police reported over 1,200 people also attended a similar protest march at the famous Brandenburg Gate, once the site of Berlin's own wall.
The hashtag #nobannowall is the current online rallying cry for protests, in reference to Trump's perceived anti-immigrant prejudice, as well as his infamous border wall proposal with Mexico.
Trump's brash rhetoric has sparked a growing international resistance with a slew of online petitionscalling on world leaders to condemn the White House.
A series of protests across the entire United States are also taking place Saturday, with more planned Sunday, including a major protest ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas.
