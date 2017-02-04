© Jonathan Ernst | Reuters



Healthy debate is the lifeblood of American democracy, and global warming has inspired one of the major policy debates of our time. That debate is far from settled. Scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind. That debate should be encouraged — in classrooms, public forums, and the halls of Congress... Dissent is not a crime.

Democratic members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee boycotted the February 1 vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency largely because of the nominee's position on climate change.For example, Committee member Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) explained that he opposed Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's candidacy because heConsidering the vast uncertainty in this field, arguably the most complex science ever tackled, Pruitt's position is actually very 'progressive.' Rather that trying to restrict discussion about the underlying reasons for expensive climate change mitigation policies, now costing $1 billion a day worldwide,It is the Democrats and their activist allies who, reminiscent of the 13century Spanish Inquisition, are intent upon censoring what they regard as scientific heresy.Writing in the National Review in May 2016, Pruitt explained his position:The reason such a rational, balanced approach has come to be regarded by Democrats as extreme, and therefore unacceptable for an EPA administrator to hold, is thatBut they are mistaken. As demonstrated by thousands of peer-reviewed papers in leading science journals highlighted by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, there is a broad range of scientific opinion on this issue.