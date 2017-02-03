Puppet Masters
ISIS retreating in Deir Ezzor and Palmyra
The Duran
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 22:31 UTC
Following intense Russian bombing reports are trickling in that the Syrian army is on the verge of breaking ISIS's siege of Deir Ezzor airport, and has recaptured several critical gas fields west of Palmyra.
I should say that the Syrian army appears to have prioritized capture of the gas fields over recapturing Palmyra itself, though Al-Masdar says that Syrian troops are now no more than 30 km from the city.
Further north there are reports that the Kurdish militia the YPG is preparing to cut the road from Raqqa south to Deir Ezzor, severing ISIS's communications between the two towns.
There are also reports that the YPG has received armored vehicles from the US, at the same time that Russia has supplied more advanced T90 tanks and Tigr and Vodnik armoured vehicles to the Syrian military via the port of Tartus.
If these reports are all true, then they suggest that the crisis in eastern Syria caused by the sudden offensive launched by ISIS there in December has been overcome. The reports also suggest that a certain degree of coordination between the Russians, the Syrians and the YPG, with the objective of cutting ISIS's supply lines from Raqqa to Deir Ezzor.
Lastly, the supply of Tigr and Vodnik armoured vehicles by the Russians to the Syrian military suggests that more offensives against ISIS are planned. The Tigr and the Vodnik are essentially armored cars (they are sometimes compared to the US Humvee, though they are more heavily armored), which are more suitable for the fast moving mobile warfare against ISIS in Syria's central and eastern desert regions than the heavier BTR armored personnel carriers and BMP infantry fighting vehicles the Russians have supplied to the Syrian army to fight Al-Qaeda in the west.
- Severe weather causes veggie shortage throughout Europe and the UK
- Pack of 9 dogs maul woman to death in Inchanga, South Africa
- Freak weather in Spain leaves devastated salad crops and leads to rationing of vegetables in UK supermarkets
- Why did over 3,700 coot die near the Yolo Bypass in California?
- Fire emerges from beneath frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia
- Rare national fire advisory issued for drought-plagued Oklahoma
- Lightning bolt kills 1, injures 5 others in Wartburg, South Africa
- Two-year-old girl mauled by terrier in 'horrific' attack in Fife, Scotland
- Dead whale found with more than 30 plastic bags in its stomach off Sotra, Norway
- Humpback whale found dead near Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, Virginia
- Record warmth: Longest time Washington D.C. above freezing in January since 1872
- Groundhog Day 2017: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Shadow, 6 More Weeks of Winter
- SOTT Focus: Strange sky sounds: Metallic, groaning, trumpet-like noises heard worldwide in 2016
- Rarely seen Arctic gull turns up at Tupper Lake, New York
- Spectacular video captures rare 'ice stacking' phenomenon on Siberia's Lake Baikal
- Piton De La Fournaise Volcano erupts on French island of Réunion
- Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Adelaide, Australia
- Snowpack in Sierra Nevadas at 177% of historic average, biggest in 22 years
- Zebra attacks zookeeper at Safari Park in China
- Russian ice breakers stuck in the Arctic, yachts over underwater volcanoes
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks over Brazilian skies
- Chi energy and the 12 meridians in your body
- Antibiotic use during childhood implicated in obesity
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Nasty Women
- Are fragrance smells making you sick?
- Experts warn: Hours spent staring at screens will cause a 'global epidemic of blindness'
- Flashback: Hepatitis B Vaccine Triples the Risk of Autism in Infant Boys
- Study finds excessive air pollution may account for a fifth of dementia cases
- Why Is Milk Consumption Associated with More Bone Fractures?
- Regular exposure to sunlight is one of the best ways to protect or improve your vision
- Missouri: New bill to ban giving mercury containing vaccines at public health clinics
- Wreaking havoc throughout the body: Vegetable oils lead to fatigue, migraines, heart disease and dementia
- Chemicals associated with cancer and other health problems found in fast food packaging
- Flashback: Trump admits in 2015 interview he's never had the flu, vaccines filled with 'bad stuff'
- Acupuncture boosts the effectiveness of standard treatments to significantly lessen chronic pain and depression
- About time: Three insulin drug makers being sued for price-fixing
- What causes abdominal bloating?
- Fat shaming more stressful on the body than obesity itself
- Drug resistance? Primary malaria treatment fails to cure 4 patients in the UK
- Skipping breakfast and eating late in the day can raise risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity
- Adult swaddling gaining traction as new therapy for postnatal women in Tokyo
- The one word that can ruin an apology
- Having a purpose in life makes you healthier
- Near death experience reports include timeless review of life and other perspectives
- Loneliness actually hurts us on a cellular level
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
- How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
- New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
- New study shows psychopaths have lower IQs
- The mysteries of hypnosis: Magic time?
- Emotional intelligence: How smart people handle difficult people
- 7 Unconventional Signs You Are A Really Creative Person
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
- Making it a habit to be a grateful human being
- Quantum theory and the afterlife: What happens when we die
- Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
- Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
