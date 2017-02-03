© AFP/Saul Loeb



US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama seem to share a common myopia when it comes to seeing the consequences of their actions with regard to trade and business with China. We saw this a year or so ago in the case of the Obama administration's) and we are seeing it again inThe TPP withdrawal suggests that Mr Trump is preparing - wittingly or otherwise - to cede to China leadership of trade matters within the Asia region, while Mr Obama's effective boycott of the AIIB showed an apparent failure to appreciate the approach ofPut the two together and what emerges is theas an economic, and perhaps strategic, superpowerThat would leave its main Asian allyto move out of the orbit of the US and partner with China, or to strike out on its own as a would-be Asian leader.A key difference between the TPP and AIIB issues is that(which Japan needs largely as a means to avert Chinese economic dominance of the region). In the case of the AIIB, Japan simply hoped the institution would fail if both the US and Japan declined to to join it.As things turned out, theand instead it is moving forward with theRelatively few people have realised the full geopolitical and economic significance of the AIIB.The AIIB is not simply another regional development bank. It isnd even more specifically aChinese President Xi Jinping's grandfor development of the Eurasian continent.OBOR is not some romantic dream of recreating the centuries old "Silk Road" from Asia to Europe via Central Asia. It is more aboutof China and Europe — from Western China to Eastern Europe and beyond — and creating in the process aThis plan for building a new centre of Eurasian manufacturing and commercial prowess comes at a time when China could also expand its economic and trade influence throughout the Asia Pacific region via aThe proposedstands as anfor structuring Asian trade and economic cooperation from here on. The RCEP is part of Beijing's wider vision of aMeantime, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in particular seems very anxious to not give up on the TPP and is expected to go down almost on bended knee to convince Mr Trump of the need for the pact when the two leaders meet in Washington on February 10.Mr Abe is anxious to preserve the TPP not only as ain East Asia but also asof his Abenomics policies to revive Japan's economy. He needs "gaiatsu" or outside pressure in order to accelerate these reforms.For this reason, and also because Japan sees itself (rather than China) as the natural leader of Asia in partnership with the US, Mr Abe is highly reluctant to see TPP diluted by continuing without the participation of the US. Hence his comment that TPP minus the US would be "meaningless."Mr Trump, as Japan's former economy minister Akira Amari has observed, has apparently failed to see that,that Trump sees himself fighting on behalf of the US, theOne of the things the TPP is designed to do is set rules under whichcan operate and compete withwithin TPP economies. The SOEs are synonymous with China and Vietnam which play by their own rules.Thealso envisages a mechanism whereby foreign firms investing in itswho try to restrict their freedom of operation. These two rules would be a boon to US business and also would mean that China would need to come into line if it joined the TPP.Anagreement on the other hand, would almost certainly operate under significantlyChina and other prospective (and even some current) members of the TPP would probably welcome that.The lure of a looser agreement will probably be a sales pitch for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull if (as appears possible) he emerges as a free-trade champion in Asia Pacific while Mr Trump sulks in his tent and Mr Abe seeks to cajole the US into coming out and leading the "high road" of trade liberalisation.Since Mr Trump ditched the TPP, Turnbull has been rallying Asian leaders from Japan to Singapore and urging them to embrace the idea of an alternative to the TPP so that momentum toward trade liberalisation in the Asia Pacific region is not lost.It is not just the(as former president Obama put it) and handing that role to China that President Trump needs to worry about. He should also be concerned aboutBefore the advent of the Trump presidency, many people had expected that a move from US to greater Chinese leadership would take at least a generation. Now the thinking is that it could happen in years not generations.Anthony Rowley was formerly Business Editor and International Finance Editor at the Far Eastern Economic Review and has spent 40 years in Asia covering business and finance.