"potential disaster"

"We are going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border,"

"The regulations are going to be cut massively, and the taxes will be cut with them,"

"substantial border tax."

With a stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump has unraveled the Trans-Pacific Partnership, withdrawing the US from the controversial free-trade pact. Without Washington's participation, the TPP would have to be renegotiated or scrapped altogether.The largest global trade agreement in 20 years, the TPP would have included the United States, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. It was championed by former President Barack Obama as a way to open Asian markets for American goods and create a trade bloc to counter China.Vietnam backed out of the pact in November, citing uncertainty created by Trump's election and the refusal of the US Congress to ratify the TPP.Trump has also targeted the North American Free Trade Association, which eliminated commercial barriers between the US, Canada and Mexico during the Clinton administration.Trump said on Sunday, after the swearing-in ceremony for senior White House staff.Trump's animosity for the TPP was shared by some of the Democrats, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. His rival in the November 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, initially supported the trade pact.On Monday, Trump assembled chief executives of major US corporations at the White House and promised to lower the tax and regulatory burden on doing business within the country.Trump said, warning that those who relocate factories will face a