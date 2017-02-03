© Reuters



The White House said it has issued updated guidance on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration clarifying that legal permanent residents, or green-card holders, do not require a waiver to enter the United States." and the White House counsel has issued updated guidance clarifying that point, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said on February 1,The restriction on green-card holders was among the most confusing elements in the order signed on January 27 that temporarily bans refugees and visitors from select Muslim-majority countries.By January 31, more than 1,000 green-card holders had been let in under a special waiver, but Spicer said that for "the sake of efficiency," green-card holders "no longer need a waiver."Based on reporting by AP and Reuters