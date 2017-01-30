© REUTERS/Ted Soqui
Pro-Trump demonstrators yell slogans during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017.
U.S. judges in at least five states blocked federal authorities from enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
However, lawyers representing people covered by the order said some authorities were unwilling on Sunday to follow the judges' rulings
.
Judges in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington state, each home to international airports, issued their rulings after a similar order was issued on Saturday night by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in New York's Brooklyn borough.
Donnelly had ruled in a lawsuit by two men from Iraq being held at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
While none of the rulings struck down Friday's executive order by the new Republican president, the growing number of them could complicate the administration's effort to enforce it.
The rulings add to questions about the constitutionality of the order
, said Andrew Pincus, a Mayer Brown partner representing two Yemeni men who were denied U.S. entry from an overseas flight despite being legal permanent residents.
"People have gone through processes to obtain legal permanent resident status, or visas," Pincus said. "There are serious questions about whether those rights, which were created by statute, can be unilaterally taken away without process."
Trump's order halted travel by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and stopped the resettlement of refugees for 120 days.
He said these actions were needed "to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States."
The order sparked a global backlash
, including from U.S. allies that view the actions as discriminatory and divisive.
Attorneys general from California, New York, 13 other states and Washington, D.C., meanwhile, in a statement condemned and pledged to fight what they called Trump's "dangerous" and "unconstitutional" order.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday said it "will comply with judicial orders," while enforcing Trump's order
in a manner that ensures those entering the United States "do not pose a threat to our country or the American people."
SAFE, NOT SORRY
Striking that balance has caused confusion, according to lawyers who worked overnight and on Sunday to help travelers at JFK Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, and elsewhere.
Immigration lawyer Sharifa Abbasi said some Border Patrol agents at Dulles refused to let lawyers talk with detainees, even after being shown an order from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema requiring such access.
Abbasi said the agents instead told the lawyers to call their agency's office, where no one was answering.
"There is really no method to this madness," Becca Heller, director of the New York-based International Refugee Assistance Project organization, told reporters on a conference call.
Supporters of Trump's order said authorities acted properly in swiftly taking steps to enforce it.
"It is better (to) be safe than sorry," said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the conservative Center for Immigration Studies in Washington.
Lawsuits on behalf of more than 100 individual travelers have been filed nationwide
, activists and lawyers estimated.
Some have come from large corporate firms including Mayer Brown, Kirkland & Ellis, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.
CURBS ON TRUMP'S ORDER
In Boston, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Sunday temporarily blocked the removal of two Iranians who have taught at the University of Massachusetts, and had been detained at the city's Logan International Airport.
Burroughs' ruling appeared to go further than Donnelly's by barring the detention, as well as the removal, of approved refugees, visa holders and permanent U.S. residents entering from the seven countries.
Donnelly's order forbade only removal.
Matthew Segal, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, in a statement called Burroughs' ruling "a huge victory for justice" in the face of what he called Trump's "unconstitutional ban on Muslims."
The U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion. Trump's order sought to prioritize refugees fleeing religious persecution, which the president said was aimed at helping Christians in Syria.
Burroughs' ruling also prompted some Trump critics to urge holders of green cards, which allow foreign nationals to live and work permanently in the United States, to fly into Boston, to lessen the risk of detainment.
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said several times on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Trump's order does not affect green card holders "moving forward" or "going forward."
In a ruling on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles directed the return to the United States of Ali Khoshbakhti Vayeghan, who authorities had sent back to his native Iran following Trump's order.
The ruling from Brinkema, in Alexandria, Virginia, barred the Homeland Security agency from removing an estimated 50 to 60 legal permanent residents who had been detained at Dulles.
In Seattle, U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly barred the government from removing two people, who were not named in court papers. He scheduled a Feb. 3 hearing on whether to lift that stay.
Delta struggled to return to normal Monday after a crippling computer outage caused big delays and the cancellation of about 300 flights.
It's the second time in less than six months that the airline has suffered a major IT problem resulting in travel chaos and angry passengers.
Delta said the outage started at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The FAA announced a nationwide ground stop for all domestic Delta (DAL) flights. The measure remained in place for at least two and half hours until it was lifted.
...
The airline's website and mobile apps also went down, adding to customers' frustrations.
...
The problems unfolded as Delta and other airlines also scrambled to deal with the ramifications of President Donald Trump's sudden executive order barring entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees. Trump's move spurred protests at airports across the U.S. over the weekend.
That's some impeccable timing...
CNN is up to its usual #fakenews tricks
, censoring anything that contradicts its narrative:
The mainstream media had their Donald Trump victim in the flesh when Hameed Khalid Darweesh was detained at JFK airport in New York on Saturday. Darweesh was held after President Trump issued an executive order curtailing the acceptance of refugees from Syria and other jihadi-infected areas. He appeared before cameras outside the airport after his release.
After he heaped praise on America, a reporter shouted, "What do you think of Donald Trump?"
"I like him," Darweesh responded, as a look of shock came over the faces of Congressmembers Nydia Velazquez and Jerrold Nadler, before adding, "but I don't know, this is a policy, I don't know, he's a president and I'm a normal person." Nadler chuckled while Velazquez just stared at the ground.
But here's a portion CNN's website story, which left out Darweesh's narrative-busting praise for Trump:
According to court papers, both Darweesh and Alshawi were legally allowed to come into the US but were detained in accordance with Trump's order.
...
Darweesh, who worked as an interpreter for the US during the Iraq War, was released from detention early Saturday afternoon.
"America is the land of freedom," he told reporters at the airport shortly after his release. "America is the greatest nation."
Why would CNN quote Darweesh's praise for America, but not Trump? You know why...
Despite the outrage, "Trump's heartland voters shrug off global uproar over immigration ban
":
Many of President Donald Trump's core political supporters had a simple message on Sunday for the fiercest opponents of his immigration ban: Calm down.
The relaxed reaction among the kind of voters who drove Trump's historic upset victory - working- and middle-class residents of Midwest and the South - provided a striking contrast to the uproar that has gripped major coastal cities, where thousands of protesters flocked to airports where immigrants had been detained.
In the St. Louis suburb of Manchester, Missouri, 72-year-old Jo Ann Tieken characterized the president as bringing reason into an overheated debate.
"Somebody has to stand up, be the grown up and see what we can do better to check on people coming in," she said. "I'm all for everybody to stop and take a breath ... Just give it a chance."
...
In the electoral strongholds for Trump, residents seemed nonplussed about the uproar flashing across their television screens. They shrugged off concerns about botched execution, damage to foreign relations and legal challenges across the country.
In New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities, Trump's action set off an outpouring of anger.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, evoked an image of the Statue of Liberty weeping. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York teared up himself on camera as he seethed over the "mean-spirited and un-American" immigration ban.
Veterans in government agencies, including the Homeland Security and State departments, blasted Trump's team for what they called slipshod planning and scant interagency communication, criticism the White House rejected.
At airports, security officials also struggled to consistently enforce vague rules.
But allegations of operational or administrative blunders may do little to dampen enthusiasm for a president who rose to power on a populist and protectionist platform, political analysts said.
Louise Ingram, a 69-year-old retiree from Troy, Alabama, said she forgave the new administration a few "glitches," such as widespread confusion over treatment of green card holders, as it moved to protect U.S. citizens from attacks.
"I'm not opposed to immigrants," she said. "I just want to make sure they are safe to come in."
Violence erupted at PDX airport as 10 protesters attacked 4 Trump supporters
, knocking one unconscious:
Silicon Valley's ambivalence toward Trump has turned to anger
:
The directives struck at the heart of Silicon Valley's cherished values, its fabled history and, not least, its embrace-the-world approach to customers. Two worldviews collided: the mantra of globalization that underpins the advance of technology and the nationalistic agenda of the new administration.
In response, a significant part of the tech community went to the barricades.
Netflix's chief executive, Reed Hastings, wrote on Facebook that Mr. Trump's actions "are so un-American it pains us all" and that "it is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity."
Brian Chesky, the chief executive of Airbnb, made the same point. "We must stand with those who are affected," he wrote on Twitter.
Sergey Brin, a Google founder who immigrated from the Soviet Union when he was 6, seemed to take that suggestion literally, attending an impromptu protest on Saturday evening at San Francisco International Airport. When some of the demonstrators realized that the 10th-richest man in America was with them, they asked for selfies. He good-naturedly obliged.
"I'm here because I'm a refugee," Mr. Brin said, according to a Twitter post by the Forbes writer Ryan Mac.
The tech companies' reaction was more forceful than that of other industries. Just about everyone in Silicon Valley came from somewhere else or is a son or daughter of someone who did or is married to someone who did.
...
Even some of those working closely with the Trump administration were critical. Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, who sits on two of Mr. Trump's advisory committees, wrote on Twitter that the ban was "not the best way to address the country's challenges." Mr. Musk was born in South Africa.
Aaron Levie, chief executive of the data storage company Box, wrote on Twitter that "on every level — moral, humanitarian, economic, logical, etc. — this ban is wrong and is completely antithetical to the principles of America."
Over all, Mr. Levie said in an interview, "there was a pretty resounding response from the tech industry showing how unacceptable this is."
...
Murtadha al-Tameemi, 24, an Iraqi-born software engineer at Facebook, was told by a company lawyer on Tuesday that he needed to cut short a visit to Canada and return to the United States. The company feared that he would not be readmitted to the country because the president was expected to sign an executive order that would keep him out.
"It may be my naïveté about how politics and industries interact, but I don't interpret the tech community's opposition to the president as a political stance," Mr. Tameemi said. "It seemed more like a matter of values and a matter that impacts them."
The larger tech companies tended to be less forceful in their reactions to the executive order than the smaller ones. Google said it was "concerned." Apple said, "It is not a policy we support." Amazon said only that it was committed to diversity. Oracle did not respond to requests for comment.
On the one hand, these reactions are understandable: Trump's ban is sudden, chaotic, and harsh. On the other hand, not so much. So far the Trump admin has given no indication that it intends to ban immigration (on the contrary, it's open to immigration, as long as it's legal, and the immigrants have been vetted). Also, this temporary ban is no different than when Obama did the same thing on a smaller scale. (Remember, the countries on the list come from Obama too.) If Trump bans immigration, that would be a different story.
The general theme of the protests and indignation seems to be: bombing Muslims is good, banning Muslim refugees is evil. Consider that there wouldn't have been so many refugees in the first place if Bush and Obama hadn't led wars of aggression and color revolutions in MENA countries. Also consider that Trump says that's no longer U.S. foreign policy.
Consider this from Scott Adams
:
The left sees Trump's executive orders on immigration as pure Hitler behavior. That gives him plenty of room to negotiate to the middle. The initial orders are too broad, and clearly target too many of the wrong people. As he fixes those special cases he will be moving away from the Hitler model toward the middle. And people are more influenced by the DIRECTION of things than the absolute position of things. As long as he is moving away from the Hitler analogy, people will chill out, even if they think he was too close to that position before. Direction matters.
...
Are Trump's temporary immigration plans chaotic? Yes. Do they hurt innocent people who were minding their own business? Yes, temporarily at least. Did he scare the pants off of half the country? Yes. Will there be lots of unintended damage from Trump's immigration orders? Yes. No honest person should deny the cost component of the equation. It's ugly. But don't stop with a half-pinion. If you want a full opinion on immigration you have to compare those costs to the potential benefits that include fewer terrorist acts and avoiding Europe's refugee problems. Are people making that comparison?
No.
Actions like this have the capacity to bring out the worst of people, on both sides of the equation. The real test for Trump will be what direction he goes in the coming months. Will he go "full Hitler"? Or will he move toward the middle? If he moves toward the middle, will people chill out? Or will he have done more harm than good? Complex questions for which there is no simple, black-and-white answer.
