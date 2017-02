© Reuters



President Donald Trump's defense secretary has voiced the new administration's commitment to strengthen ties between Washington and Seoul during his first foreign trip, saying N. Korea's "provocative behavior" requires joint efforts to deter its alleged threat.On his debut trip as defense secretary, which is also the first foreign visit by any of Donald Trump's cabinet secretaries, retired Marine General James Mattis arrived in Seoul amid concerns that Pyongyang is allegedly getting ready to test a new ballistic missile.The new administration "inherits a very strong, trusted relationship between our two countries and it's our commitment to make it even stronger especially in the face of the provocations that you face from North Korea," he added.THAAD's been touted as a means of thwarting North Korea's ballistic missile threats against South Korea and Japan, but China and Russia say they're extremely concerned about their security being compromised by the anti-missile system's powerful radar."THAAD should be a worry to no nation other than North Korea," Mattis said.Washington stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Seoul to face the threat from North Korea, he added, saying he was delivering a message from the new US leader. After a series of meetings in Seoul, the US defense secretary is scheduled to head to Tokyo.Nearly 80,000 American troops are hosted by South Korea and Japan, according to Reuters."I would not do so happily, but I would be willing to do it," he said in an interview with The New York Times last March.Meanwhile, Moscow and Beijing have urged all those involved in THAAD's deployment to consider the escalation in tensions it would lead to, and called for restraint. Russia and China have also reaffirmed their commitment to a nuclear-free North Korea, but believe diplomacy should be the way forward.Russia and China will be taking further "unspecified" countermeasures to the US plan to deploy its anti-missile system in South Korea, Chinese media reported in January. First announced in July last year, the original plan promised the system to Seoul by the end of 2016.The decision led to strong opposition not only from from Russia and China, but also from American activists. A petition urging Washington to reconsider its plans has garnered 100,000 signatures, but was dismissed by the Obama administration.