The Russian Defense Ministry sees and controls everything that is taking place at the NATO drills in the Black Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday."As you know, a large group has entered and continues entering the Black Sea for exercises.At present, we see and control everything that happens there," Shoigu said at a ministerial session.The minister expressed hope that the"In any case, we are ready for such challenges," he added.