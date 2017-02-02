© A.Savin
The United States has issued a license permitting certain transactions with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which has been sanctioned over alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

On December 30, then-US President Barack Obama announced new sanctions against several Russian organizations, including the FSB, and individuals in retaliation for Moscow's alleged hacking into US political institutions. Washington is expelling 35 Russian diplomats on spying charges and is closing down two Russian-owned compounds in the US.

"GL 1 [license] authorizes certain transactions with the Federal Security Service (a.k.a. FSB) that are necessary and ordinarily incident to requesting certain licenses and authorizations for the importation, distribution, or use of certain information technology products in the Russian Federation," the guidance stated.

The Treasury specified that payments of any fees to the FSB for the received permits and licenses should not exceed $5,000 per year.

The license also authorizes transactions and activities that are necessary to complying with law enforcement actions or investigations involving the FSB. In addition, the Treasury has permitted abiding by rules and regulations issued by the Russian security agency.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to make a statement on the United States' decision.

"First we need to understand what it is all about," Peskov said. "If we turn to the rocket engines matter, we will see that our US counterparts never impose sanctions that could damage their own interests."