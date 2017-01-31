© AP Photo/LM Otero
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters as he takes the stage for a campaign event in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015
Following the shock announcement that citizens of seven Arab nations would not be allowed entry into the United States of America as of Friday 27th January 2017 for a period of 90 days, Iraq has decided to respond with equal measures.
Iraq has implemented the exact same measures:
- No citizens of the USA can enter Iraq for a period of 90 days.
- Citizens with existing Visas will be barred entry.
Iraq has said that once USA lifts the travel ban on citizens of Iraq travelling to the United States of America, it would do the same.
The several countries citizens banned from entering the USA for a period of 90 days are:
It is widely expected that a number of countries on the temporary ban list will adopt equal measures towards citizens of the USA.
- Iran
- Iraq
- Libya
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Yemen
If we see a situation whereby the USA bans citizens of Iran and vice versa, where does it end? Who will take the first step to deescalate this unnecessary provocation. While it is still very early days for the Donald Trump tenure, he has left no time in stamping his mark and alienating the vast majority of the Middle East.
Comment:
Iran's first vice president says
US President Donald Trump's executive order to ban entry into the country from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim states is "illegal, inhumane and in violation of human rights", adding Tehran will take reciprocal measures.
"We will take a reciprocal measure regarding visa issuance for American citizens who want to travel to Iran," Es'haq Jahangiri said on Monday.
"We will support our nationals throughout the world with all means at our disposal," he added.
He emphasized that Iran would definitely pursue the issue at international organizations and once again dissect and lay bare before the world the human rights advocated and practiced by the US.
Tehran plans to ditch the use of the American currency in financial reporting after US President Donald Trump issued a travel ban on seven countries, including Iran.
According to the local news agency PressTV, the Central Bank of Iran is seeking to replace the dollar with a new common foreign currency or use a basket of currencies in all official financial and foreign exchange reports.
The governor Valiollah Seif said it would come into force in the new financial year starting March 21, 2017.
The agency quotes Seif recommending using currencies with a "high degree of stability."
The decision comes after President Trump temporarily banned citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US.
