Following the shock announcement that citizens of seven Arab nations would not be allowed entry into the United States of America as of Friday 27th January 2017 for a period of 90 days, Iraq has decided to respond with equal measures.Iraq has said that once USA lifts the travel ban on citizens of Iraq travelling to the United States of America, it would do the same.The several countries citizens banned from entering the USA for a period of 90 days are:If we see a situation whereby the USA bans citizens of Iran and vice versa, where does it end? Who will take the first step to deescalate this unnecessary provocation. While it is still very early days for the Donald Trump tenure, he has left no time in stamping his mark and alienating the vast majority of the Middle East.