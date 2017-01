© Antonia Juhasz



After being arrested for trying to speak with Senator John McCain R.-Ariz., members of Iraq Veterans Against the War (IVAW) have put out an urgent call for help "We wanted to speak to Senator McCain vet-to-vet" about "[our] deep reservations about [Rex] Tillerson as a cabinet pick" for Secretary of State, explained Matt Howard, co-director of IVAW and a Marine Corps helicopter mechanic who was twice deployed to Iraq.Thursday Howard and eight other Iraqi war veterans went to McCain's office and waited patiently to see him for several hours. McCain was just five doors down from where the veterans were waiting, Howard told theBut instead of spending a few minutes talking with the vets, McCain ordered his staff to call for the Capitol police to arrest them."Sen. McCain appreciates the professionalism of the U.S. Capitol police and all that they do to protect senators, staff and visitors to the U.S. Capitol," a McCain spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail to Stars and Stripes , a newsletter for military personnel.Howard said, "I stood side-by-side with friends who had served in different branches, in multiple conflicts, and who held a variety of positions in the military including a Special Forces soldier and a nuclear, biological, chemical specialist.Tillerson is a billionaire and chief executive of Exxon Mobile. He has made a fortune in the oil industry.Howard told thenewsletter that this has beenAlso waiting for McCain was the Rev. Shawna Foster who said that because Exxon has time and again been sanctioned for endangering the environment and breaking regulations regarding business practices, "[Tillerson] cannot be expected to place the greater good over his and his company's profits."The veterans were released Thursday evening. Donald Trump was sworn in the next day.Although both Senator McCain and Senator Lindsay Graham had expressed doubts about confirming Tillerson as Secretary State, in the end they both voted with all the other Republicans to okay his appointment.and that the threat of climate change, named as one of the top threats to our national security by no less than the Pentagon, will also be frighteningly exacerbated."He explained the IVAW is now working with Greenpeace, the Grassroots Global Justice Alliance and many other groups.Howard continued, "We are ready to take the fight to doors [of corporations] and the halls of power. IVAW is stepping into this year with a renewed commitment to push back on decision makers in and outside of Congress and to provide the training to our veteran community to be able to take the risks that are needed to raise awareness and dial up pressure, that are aligned with our experiences and moral code.""Now more than ever," Howard said, "need support to carry on our work.