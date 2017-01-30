© Michael Kooren/Reuters



If Dutch investigatorsthey could have asked for help, says military expert Aleksandr Tazekhulakhov. The problem here is that the, he adds.Dutch investigators reportedly said theyreceived from Russia in October as part of the investigation into the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014.A spokesman for the Dutch prosecutor's office claimed theand further information is needed to understand the images. "The Dutch prosecutor's office requested information they needed for the investigations - and we gave it to them," says Major General Aleksandr Tazekhulakhov, the former deputy head of the Russian Army Air Defense."Just let me remind you how it all happened. In July 2014, a few days after the tragedy,Why? Objective monitoring procedures stipulate thatBut the Dutch prosecutor's office told us back then that that kind of data can be tampered with and requested for information in another format.Russia then gave the data taken directly from the radar station computer, and itin any way," he told RT.Now, Tazekhulakhov says, "all of a sudden we see that after we officially handed over the information in question," investigators in the Netherlands say that they cannot read it. "This is either a matter ofor aof the investigation as much as possible because we understand very well that involving more officials at various levelshe said.There could be a very simple solution, according to the military expert: "If they really cannot read a regular file in a regular format, they can ask for our experts and they'll help.""However, here is another problem: the Netherlands is trying to do its best to keep representatives of the Russia Federation out of the investigation. I see only one reason for this - it's yetfor something, though it's not even clear what it is," Tazekhulakhov said.Dutch journalist Joost Niemoller, and author of MH17: the cover-up deal saysit took the investigators several months to realize they couldn't decipher the data. They claim it's in an "unusual" format, but, Niemoller says, this is"Why did it take so long? This makes me very suspicious.But the only information, the only so-called proof they have is from Ukrainian secret services and some pictures on the internet," he told RT.