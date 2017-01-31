© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters



Under pressure from US President Donald Trump's protectionist stance, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has scheduled meetings with heads of Japanese businesses ahead of his visit to Washington.Abe is meeting Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda and the head of business lobby Keidanren this week, Reuters reports.In a phone call with Abe on Saturday, Trump repeated his pledge to create jobs in the United States, and asked the Japanese PM, how the country could contribute, according to the Nikkei business daily, quoting unnamed Japanese government officials.After the phone call, the White House said the US and Japan are "committed to deepening the bilateral trade and investment relationship."Over the years, Japanese automakers have developed SUVs, minivans and pickup trucks to meet the taste of American consumers, while American cars have failed to conquer the Japanese market, where drivers prefer local brands.Toyota said it would invest $10 billion in the US market in the next five years, the same as the previous five years. The company employs 40,000 directly and 200,000 indirectly, according to the car producer.Japanese businesses are likely to emphasize their role in the US economy during Abe's meeting with Trump."We will create a task force, the main purpose of which is to convey correct information about the contribution of Japanese firms in the United States," said an unnamed Keidanren official, quoted by Reuters.Tokyo claims Japanese companies created 839,000 jobs in America, second only to Britain.