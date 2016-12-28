, particularly after, says Richard Becker, anti-war activist from the ANSWER Coalition. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to arrive in Hawaii this week for a two-day visit to commemorate the victims of Pearl Harbor and promote peace.He will become theand attend the memorial there. But Abe won't be apologizing for the attack on the US naval base on December 7, 1941, an act that pulled the United States into World War II.Abe's visit will come just a few months after Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to officially visit a Hiroshima memorial in Japan. While visiting Hiroshima,who perished after the US dropped an atomic bomb on the industrial city on August 6, 1945 (followed three days later with another bombing of Nagasaki),Shinzo Abe didn't plan to visit Hawaii. Why do you think he changed his mind? Is it in response to Obama's visit to Hiroshima this May?I think partly this is a response to the visit by President Obama to Hiroshima and Nagasaki earlier this year. And also it isinside Japan. But also I think we have to see that Japanese-US relations are at a new point, potentially brought about by thewho talked about howThis is really a break with the Washington Consensus. Since WWII, Germany and Japan - the two main defeated countries that the US and its allies - the Soviet Union, Britain and others faced - should not have nuclear weapons, which should be protected by the US nuclear arsenal., and part of the reason that Abe maybe coming at this time is precisely because of that development.How will Trump's coming presidency likely affect the countries' relations? He's already said that he isIt is very hard to say because Trump has said - and kind of almost off the cuff - that Japan should arm itself with nuclear weapons and the right wing in Japan, thethere, wants Japan toThere is also I think a consideration in the Japanese ruling circles that because of the fact that Trump is coming in and he has made these kind of statements and has brought into question the dependability of the US as an ally thatthat could turn toward seeking more of an alliance, for instance, with Russia. We aren't predicting that, but that's certainly a possibility given the course that Trump has been on during the campaign.Japan and the US have been close allies for a long time now, but why did it takefor both countries to pay such reconciliatory visits?Part of the reason is that there has been an alliance that has existed since the end of WWII. There are stillJapan is- the southern islands of Okinawa - suffer under that occupation. But it has been a veryas well. It is not that Japan is a client or a colony or anything like that despite the occupation, but the US has been a dominating, occupying power there. But there has been this trade-off that said that as long as Japan was under the, it didn't need to get its own nuclear weapons, it didn't need to pursue a different course in foreign policy. And we also have to take into account that there has been very heavy propaganda inside the US for many years against Japan, and demonizing Japan and so that has made the relationship difficult.During his visit, Obama didn't apologize for bombing Japan. Should Japan apologize for its attack on Pearl Harbor?I think it is clear that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is not going to apologize for Pearl Harbor. And of course, there was suchhe expressed regret for war in those kind of vague statements. And of course, Imperial Japan's crimes in WWII were much more severely felt by the, who were colonized, the- part of China was colonized and suffered underfor so many tens of thousands of women in those countries - such extreme brutality. And the Japanese government has not really made an apology for those war crimes, so the expectations that they would do so in regard to the US and Pearl Harbor, even though the US is much more important to Japan at this point. But you can see that probably was not in the cards. Particularly after Obama did not apologize for Hiroshima and Nagasaki.What do you think relations are like between Abe and Obama personally? Their body language doesn't indicate they are great.I don't really know, it is very hard to say in that regard. And I am not sure that it matters a great deal what the personal relations are. Far more important are what the national interests are. And both Japan and the US are imperialist countries, which are governed not by friendships - either between peoples or individual leaders - but by interests.