Puppet Masters
Benoit Hamon beats Manuel Valls for French Socialist Party presidential nomination
RT
Mon, 30 Jan 2017 13:35 UTC
Hamon comfortably beat Valls in the run-off vote to clinch the party's nomination. Valls conceded defeat before the final tally was announced when after 60 percent of the votes counted showed Hamon had just over 58 percent to Valls' 41 percent.
However, Hamon, 49, is not expected to perform quite as well in the presidential poll as the outgoing Socialist president Francois Hollande's approval ratings continue to dip.
The election favorite, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillion of the Conservative party and centrist Emmanuel Macron all lead the polls over Hamon.
Hamon's proposal for a universal monthly income for all citizens and calls to legalize cannabis made him by far the most left-leaning candidate out of the initial seven Socialist campaigners, and resulted in his subsequent popularity spike.
Hamon's other proposals include a 32-hour working week, abolishing the labour law passed last year that made it easier to hire and fire employees, a tax on artificial intelligence and robots, increased public spending and a widening of the deficit to invest in renewable energies.
Even those who were not members of the Socialist Party were allowed to vote in the primary, resulting in a turnout higher than the previous week when 1.6 million people cast their vote, organizers said. However, the accuracy of number has been called into question after journalists at Le Monde and Buzzfeed reported that they were allowed to vote multiple times.
Hamon unceremoniously interrupted Valls just minutes into his concession speech to accept his victory, forcing television stations to interrupt their live feed of Valls to cut to the winner.
Some unimpressed voters took to social media to lambaste Hamon as rude, vengeful and "shameful" for the unfriendly move.
Others labeled it a "cordial misunderstanding" and lack of communication between party coordinators.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Mysterious cluster of Massachusetts amnesia cases, possibly tied to opioids, alarms health officials
- California campaign to secede starting to collect signatures needed for 'Calexit' vote
- 'We must respond': European leaders take to Twitter to criticize Trump's 'Muslim ban'
- Benoit Hamon beats Manuel Valls for French Socialist Party presidential nomination
- Reports suggest Kurdish militias tortured children to extract ISIS confessions
- NATO's destruction of Libya continues in full force
- Australian crop losses due to wet and cold, temperatures drop scientists terminated for speaking up
- 'Sadistic rituals and sexual abuse' practiced at Germany's elite Pfullendorf military base
- Trump's travel ban bars White Helmet leader attending Oscar
- Trump accuses McCain and Graham of looking to start World War III
- Polar vortex brings rare nacreous clouds to Britain
- Quebec City mosque shooting: At least 6 killed in 'Terrorist attack on Muslims'
- Thousands of black birds seize control of sky in Houston, Texas
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Rapid gas flares discovered in white dwarf binary star for the first time
- Permafrost across Kenai Peninsula, Alaska thawing rapidly, say researchers
- Counter color revolution: Popular "anti-Soros" movement launched in Macedonia
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Trump defends executive order, rejects 'Muslim ban' label: Says visa restrictions to be lifted after 90 days
- Trump is in a trap and both sides are utterly unprepared for what's coming (VIDEO)
- 'We must respond': European leaders take to Twitter to criticize Trump's 'Muslim ban'
- Benoit Hamon beats Manuel Valls for French Socialist Party presidential nomination
- NATO's destruction of Libya continues in full force
- Trump's travel ban bars White Helmet leader attending Oscar
- Trump accuses McCain and Graham of looking to start World War III
- Trump defends executive order, rejects 'Muslim ban' label: Says visa restrictions to be lifted after 90 days
- Trump is in a trap and both sides are utterly unprepared for what's coming (VIDEO)
- So do something about it! UN panel finds Saudi strikes in Yemen may amount to war crimes, 'no legitimate military objectives'
- Three more federal judges rule to restrict Trump's 'Muslim ban' travel order
- Exposing "librul" hyprocrisy with over-the-top Trump outrage
- Astana talks did it: Jihadis in Syria have now "unmingled" themselves
- Best of the Web: Scott Adams: Trump's 'Muslim ban' is just another 'Art of the Deal' opening bid
- Duterte slams building of 'permanent' US weapons depot in Philippines, threatens to tear up security treaty
- Sanity and diplomacy prevail in Putin & Trump's first call; the first move towards friendship?
- Foreign politicians are in no position to comment on Trump's domestic policies
- Moscow arrests third cyber spy in ongoing treason inquiry
- China steps up as United States steps back from global leadership
- Trump's Muslim ban sparks Iraqi MPs to urge punitive measures against US
- Russian private military contractors in Syria and around the world
- DOW tops 20000! What could go wrong?
- California campaign to secede starting to collect signatures needed for 'Calexit' vote
- Reports suggest Kurdish militias tortured children to extract ISIS confessions
- 'Sadistic rituals and sexual abuse' practiced at Germany's elite Pfullendorf military base
- Quebec City mosque shooting: At least 6 killed in 'Terrorist attack on Muslims'
- Counter color revolution: Popular "anti-Soros" movement launched in Macedonia
- Dehumanization: A pretext to war
- Besieged Gaza is turning to alternative farming
- Transgender crazy-making: Doctors urged not to call pregnant women 'expectant mothers'
- Police State: Woman walking near home stopped by cops, asked if she was in country "illegally" then detained when unable to produce ID
- Cop runs over teen boy and leaves him under running vehicle causing 3rd degree burns
- Mohawks Become First Tribe to Take Down a Federal Dam in New York
- Cancer warning label on Roundup clears hurdles in California
- 11 people dead, 3,000 evacuated as wildfires engulf Chilean countryside, foul play suspected (VIDEO)
- Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein being sued again; promised victim entry into fashion school in exchange for sex
- Project Duterte: Philippines' war on drugs - Brutal regime or 'necessary clean-up'? (Documentary)
- Texas mosque destroyed in blaze, cause of fire unknown
- A real Nasty Woman: Women's March speaker kidnapped, raped & tortured man to death
- More police impunity: California cops who shot knife-wielding homeless man 14 times cleared of charges
- City sues Purdue Pharma for pushing oxycontin and causing an opioid epidemic
- Letter to the editor: 'My experience as a refugee in Germany'
- Why do the British hate the Russians? A brief history of 500 years of anti-Russian propaganda
- Gifted to Empress Catherine the Great, the Peacock Clock is the only large example of 18th century robotics that has survived unaltered
- Cambridge archaeologists unearth 25 'perfectly preserved' skeletons from medieval Augustinian friary - and there could be many more
- Previously unseen photographs of Stalin's Russia revealed by US historian
- Ancient figures from Ghana reveal trading routes of prehistoric African civilisation
- CIA declassified files: US and Soviet nuclear sub crash off Scotland 'almost sparked global war'
- Archaeologists say Jersey was Neanderthal vacation hot spot
- Prehistoric architects with no written language or numbers built sophisticated architectural complexes in US Southwest
- The Golitsyn-Nosenko Affair: How the CIA was duped by a fake KGB defector for 2 generations
- What New England's '1816 Mackerel Year' can tell us about climate change
- Ancient Cypriot Goddess sculpture discovered off Turkish coast
- Fake news purveyor: How the NYT plays with history
- Scientists' dilemma whether 'Furku.Al' rock inscription is genuinely of Viking origin
- Hoards of the Vikings - Evidence of trade, diplomacy, and vast wealth on an unassuming island in the Baltic Sea
- CIA declassifies records of Project Star Gate experiments involving supernatural abilities
- Art & Its Institutions: Notes on the Culture War
- CIA released documents: US planned to deliver Falkland Islands to Argentina, airlift Brit islanders to Scotland
- Lost 'Dark Age' Kingdom of Rheged uncovered in Scotland
- 1,000-Year-Old Noble's tomb unearthed in Denmark
- Archaeologist discovers ancient Egyptian boat in middle of desert
- Rapid gas flares discovered in white dwarf binary star for the first time
- Study relates Atlantic hurricane frequency to sunspot activity
- Time crystals: Scientists have confirmed a brand new form of matter
- Floating Libertarian city, a possible future reality
- Evidence that some parts of the body stay 'alive' after death
- Anything to worry about with 'death asteroid' WF9?
- Russia developing super-heavy ground-effect civilian transport
- Snowball Earth - Entire Earth covered by ice?
- Ice age cycles linked to orbital periods and sea ice
- Knight in slimy armor? US Navy scientists excited over new biomaterial artificially re-created from hagfish secretion
- Researchers propose 'brain-sticky' trait of LSD may be key to treating depression, schizophrenia
- New gene-delivery method restores partial hearing, balance in deaf mice
- Mars 'Curiosity' encounters potential new meteorite
- Russia presents new MiG-35 fighter jet designed to potentially use laser guns
- How tiny microbes are revolutionizing big agriculture
- Study finds dogs are happiest listening to reggae and soft rock
- New spacesuit unveiled for Starliner astronauts
- Scientists develop 'world's most powerful' laser
- Not sci-fi anymore: Paris introduces first autonomous buses
- 3D bioprinter can now print human skin
- Australian crop losses due to wet and cold, temperatures drop scientists terminated for speaking up
- Polar vortex brings rare nacreous clouds to Britain
- Thousands of black birds seize control of sky in Houston, Texas
- Permafrost across Kenai Peninsula, Alaska thawing rapidly, say researchers
- Brutal Western U.S. winter weather has been terrible for animals
- Wolves losing their natural fear of humans? Several attacks reported in 2016 across Canada
- Rainbow in freezing temperatures?
- Magical 'light pillar' phenomenon photographed across Russian skies
- Corn heavy diet is turning French hamsters into erratic cannibals
- Pack of dogs kill woman in Barbados
- Second summer snowfall in New Zealand and helicopter downdraft to dry soggy fruit
- Thousands of rotting fish appear in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Lenticular cloud baffles skiers in Sweden
- Increased cosmic rays are irradiating airline travelers
- Kashmir experiences record snowfall, 11-feet snow depth in avalanche-hit Gurez
- Ethiopia's Erta-Ale volcano: Lava flows from crater for first time in a decade
- Deadly wildfire like 'Dante's Inferno' razes entire town in Chile
- Tiny seabirds from the Arctic battered by storm rescued in unprecedented numbers on Cape Cod
- Unusually large influx of over 300 glaucous gulls from the Arctic hits the UK and Ireland
- Dead sperm whale found in Guimaras, Philippines
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks over Brazilian skies
- Two large meteor fireballs caught on camera in northwestern Russia
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Mysterious cluster of Massachusetts amnesia cases, possibly tied to opioids, alarms health officials
- Lack of sleep tied to a weakened immune system
- Ecocide and crimes against humanity: The British Government colludes with Monsanto
- Protecting children from the "global, silent pandemic of neurodevelopmental toxicity"
- Suffering from back pain? Try the Alexander Technique
- The Deadstream media is ignoring damning GMO Studies - again!
- Black Seed oil puts deadly asthma meds to shame
- Flashback: What Happens To Your Brain On No Sleep
- 85% of tampons, pads and other feminine care products contaminated with Monsanto's cancer-causing, endocrine-disrupting glyphosate
- Vitamin C update - Recent study
- To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is no longer the question
- Microwave EMF science: Deliberate misinformation?
- Fish oil may not be such a cure-all: Should you really be taking it?
- Probiotic that boosts immunity found in raw honey
- Workers in the U.S. who make BPA have loads of the endocrine disrupting chemical in their bodies
- Big Pharma is willing to look "unscientific" to sell vaccines
- Men with shaved heads appear more dominant & powerful, but less attractive
- Biologist wins Supreme Court case proving that the measles virus does not exist
- Power outage in the brain may be source of Alzheimer's
- Are you inflamed? How to stop the body from attacking itself
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
- How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
- New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
- New study shows psychopaths have lower IQs
- The mysteries of hypnosis: Magic time?
- Emotional intelligence: How smart people handle difficult people
- 7 Unconventional Signs You Are A Really Creative Person
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
- Making it a habit to be a grateful human being
- Quantum theory and the afterlife: What happens when we die
- Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
- Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
- A scientific explanation for why people cling to their political beliefs
- Optimism and a zest for living: Life lessons from centenarians
- Discontinuity effect: Making a major life change can help us break our bad habits
- Political cognitive dissonance and the psychology of soft slavery
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
It looks like what the US is doing may be the right thing. Especially if they start minding their own business. Interfering in other countries...
if they have ANYTHING to do with SOHR you know something is wrong.
Maybe we should call them Seahorses It seems somewhat odd for a female to claim they are a trapped male, wanting to get out and be everything a...
Yes and to all natives as well. Animal Speak by Ted Andrews is a wonder!
This is ridiculous. Are they going to change mothers day to birth persons day next?
Benoit Hamon beats Manuel Valls for French Socialist Party presidential nominationBenoît Hamon, a former education minister, hammered ex-prime minister Manuel Valls to become the French Socialist Party's candidate for the upcoming presidential election in April, pushing the...