The media here is the opposition party. They don't understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States,

US President Donald Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon saysA CNN news anchor publicly responded with a "no."Bannon, who's the former head of conservative right-leaning news website Breitbart, said in an interview with New York Times on Wednesday."I want you to quote this." Bannon added.Labeling the media the "opposition" to the new US administration, Bannon referred to the media's "rigged" - in President Trump's own words - reporting on him in the run-up to last year's presidential election. The media's inability to accept Trump as president has been showing also in the most recent tensions with Trump's administration over the size of the crowd at his inauguration, which the White House said wasBannon slammed the news media for being biased against Trump and out of touch with the American public.He noted that the media did not even attempt to rehabilitate itself after biased reporting on the elections.Bannon stated."The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work," he stressed responding to a question regarding Trump press secretary Sean Spicer allegedly losing his credibility after he chided the media for misrepresenting Trump's inauguration.Bannon's words were not taken lightly by the public, with people on Twitter venting their anger at what they regarded as an attack at freedom of speech.Apparently unabashed by warnings raining down from the new administration and Bannon's words, CNN, which recently earned the title of 'fake news' from Trump, decided to speak out. In a broadcast on Thursday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper reacted to Bannon's advice, saying, "A reminder that the president's top aide just told the New York Times that the press should keep its mouth shut. Ha, no."Tapper's response drew another wave of comments from the online community, however, these were rather varied in nature - while some praised Tapper for bravery and setting an example......many pointed to the fact that CNN had lost its credibility due to recent scandals surrounding the outlet.When Trump surprised the media by winning the election last November, some news outlets, such as the New York Times, issued a mea culpa., and has continued publishing stories which were not taken well by the president or his staff. Earlier this month the broadcaster appeared at the center of a fake news controversy, having reported on an unverified memo that suggested that the Russian government was blackmailing then-President-elect Trump with compromising personal and financial information about him and that he has deep ties with the Russian government.Despite intelligence insiders confirming that the much-hyped dossier was a fake,Later, just ahead of Trump's inauguration,. The "wishful thinking" report drew a flood of criticism from Trump supporters.Last weekend, in a speech at CIA headquarters,When asked about this statement and what is to come next in his rift with the media during an interview with ABC earlier this week, the president merely warned that "demeaning" his achievements will result in plummeting approval ratings and "people turning" against the media.