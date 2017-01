© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

The representative of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) Halit Isa spoke to Sputnik Turkey in an interview saying that Russia has invited three representatives of the party for a meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.He further said that the meeting will also be attended by the representatives of the Syrian opposition "During the meeting, the negotiations in Geneva which will start on February, 8 will also be highlighted and in addition to that the Russian representatives will tell us about the results of the meeting in Astana," Isa said."We are an integral part of the Syrian people and we are in favor of a peaceful, political solution to the crisis . Russia invited us to discuss this issue and we are ready to do everything in our power to ensure that the settlement is made possible," he further said.He spoke about how the PYD has a project in mind which will help to solve the crisis together with the Syrian people. As they want to be given the opportunity for a full and free life.The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing a site for the Syrian peace process in Astana in addition to Geneva.The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan. As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan: Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.