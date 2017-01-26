© Photo: JSC Sukhoi Company
The Sukhoi Su-35S, Russia's new super-maneuverable multirole fighter jet
Russian Su-24M attack aircraft, Su-35S fighter jets, as well as Turkish F-16 and F-4 multirole fighter aircraft.

As a result of joint airstrikes, three Daesh command centers and a number of terrorist strongholds have been destroyed.

"As a result of the joint operation, Russian aircraft destroyed three command posts and a communications facility, as well as several terrorists' fortified positions."

Since January 18, Russian and Turkish warplanes have destroyed some 60 terrorist targets. The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Turkish Air Force jointly launched airstrikes on Daesh targets on January 18, January 21 and January 26.

"As a result of the airstrikes near Al-Bab populated area in the province of Aleppo, 58 targets of Daesh terrorist group have been destroyed. Arms depots, fuel materials, as well as groups of militants with hardware have been destroyed."

During planning of the operation, the Russian Aerospace Forces command center at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria's Latakia and the Turkish Air Force's command center exchanged intelligence intelligence information on Daesh coordinates. The terrorist targets have been confirmed via means of reconnaissance.

The operation is agreed with Syrian authorities.

The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey which came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution.

Turkey is currently conducting an operation in Syria dubbed Euphrates Shield. On August 24, Turkish forces, supported by Free Syrian Army rebels and US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area from Daesh terrorist group. As Jarabulus was retaken, the joint forces of Ankara, the coalition and Syrian rebels continued the operation to gain control over Al-Bab in the Aleppo province.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh's last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.