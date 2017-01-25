Earth Changes
Massive fissure discovered in Arizona desert
12 News NBC
Tue, 24 Jan 2017 19:23 UTC
The AZGS announced the discovery Monday after exploring the earth fissure with drone video, which you can see in the video below.
This fissure formed between March 2013 and December 2014. This one is more than half a mile longer than other fissures in the area. The fissure may have grown because of the heavy rains in fall of 2014.
Fissures pose a threat to people off-roading and riding ATVs in the area. Roaming livestock can also fall in and get stuck. Standing near the edge of a fissure can be dangerous because it can suddenly cave in.
The fissure is about 25 miles south of Arizona City, just south of Aries Drive near Sunland Gin Road.
The Arizona Geological Survey says the fissures form after "extensive groundwater withdraw in the Sonoran Desert.
Fissures are fairly common in central Arizona, with a cluster of fissures around Eloy, and in Cochise, La Paz, Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties.
The first fissures appeared near Eloy in 1929, according to the AZGS.
It was the first time the AZGS used a drone to examine a fissure.
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
Quote of the Day
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
Recent Comments
Your links are relating to Obama, he I gone, he is a has been. The blinders are gone really! I am reminded by this Let us conjecture that the...
The man has lost his marbles. I hope is that he can gather them up and regain his sanity. Unfortunately, seems to me he is lost in his own...
Wow! A Good Cop story - IN FLORIDA!!!! Cool! R.C. +1
Trump: You run the DOJ & D.C. Exec Branch now. :) Get this fixed! It was probably staged by D.C. Metro Cops? who supported Obysmal's third...
Well if it does provoke some people to read Orwell's 1984 then maybe some will start become enlightened and educated. Let's not forget also, Brave...
