Time to tweak your supply chain

Hysteria reigns supreme at the dawn of the Trump era, with the President re-branded across the whole ideological spectrum as an American Mao or even an American Hitler It started with Jack Ma's by now notorious visit to Trump Tower, when he developed his idea of helping small American businesses sell their products in China and across Asia through Alibaba's network, thus creating at least "1 million jobs" (Ma's number) in the US.Then came President Xi Jinping's masterclass at Davos , where he positioned himself as Ronald Xi Reagan selling "inclusive" globalization to the stalwarts of international turbo-capitalism.Finally Ma again, also at Davos, came up with a crystal clear, cause-and-effect formulation on globalization and US economic distress.Ma said, "In the past 30 years, companies like IBM, Cisco and Microsoft made tons of money." The problem was how the US spent the wealth: "In the past 30 years, America has had 13 wars at a cost of US$14.2 trillion." So what if the US "had spent part of that money on building up their infrastructure, helping white-collar and blue-collar workers? You're supposed to spend money on your own people. It's not that other countries steal American jobs. It is your strategy - that you did not distribute the money in a proper way."In the meantime, something quite extraordinary happened at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, one day before Xi's Davos speech. China Investment Corporation (CIC) chairman Ding Xuedong, referring to Trump's much-vaunted US$1 trillion infrastructure building plan, said that created fabulous investment opportunities for China and his US$800 billion sovereign fund.Assuming the Trump administration welcomes CIC, and that's a major "if", it will be a slow start. Only US$80 billion of CIC's overseas investments are currently held in US government debt. A massive national security/antitrust controversy will be inevitable. And yet, if successful, the move could be a win-win towards an American Silk Road.Now let's take a look at the options. Trump's campaign promises to declare China a currency manipulator and slap a 45 per cent tariff on Chinese imports are, in theory, still on the table.Peter Navarro - author of Death by China and Crouching Tiger: What China's Militarism Means for the World - will be directing the new National Trade Council at the White House, focusing on "China's unfair subsidy behavior".At the same time, countless reports such as this one are focusing on US-China trade war scenarios. And they do not look good for making America great again.The US has way more foreign direct investment in China than vice-versa, so it's easy to see who would be on the losing end. At the same time, Chinese businesses could profit from more tax breaks and invest in upgrading their production lines. The break down: China's enormous savings funding the next step of industrial investment - especially as seven million college graduates hit the market each year. Now that's a win-win.Then there's the horror story for major US corporations such as Apple, whose exceptionally complex supply chains would take years to be tweaked. Boeing for its part relies on selling jets to China for 150,000 American jobs, and is already planning a giant new Chinese assembly plant.The Trump administration will dump the Obama administration's trade arm of the pivot to Asia, the TPP. No one in Asia is exactly shedding tears for it; at the same time no one knows whether Team Trump may be interested, further on down the road, in discussing a Free Trade Area in the Asia-Pacific.