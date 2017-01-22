© Matt Rourke/AP



When Donald Trump is sworn in as the country's 45th president, outgoing President Barack Obama will be in attendance to witness the peaceful transition of power.The last time power was transferred, the 2009 inauguration of Obama, the tone turned ugly when then outgoing President, George W. Bush, was introduced to the crowd and was met with loud, sustained booing.Even liberal MSNBC found the booing of Bush to be distasteful. Commentator Chris Matthews implored attendees, "Don't do it," as the chorus of boos started. "Bad form here," he continued.Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow added, "That is not what I expected."