Iraq, the Arab Spring, Ukraine, and Syria are just a few examples of such reckless policies in recent years. We can still see their consequences, which range from the complete collapse of the political systems in these countries to wars which claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The administration of US President Barack Obama has come to a close and the results are decidedly mixed.

The most important thing was to remember that Russia is not a banana republic (even though equal dialogue is a must with all members of the international community).

It is unacceptable to talk to a country which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council in such a manner. A country with defensive capabilities equal to the United States.

The pressure on our country has reached unprecedented proportions. Ill-considered economic sanctions,

which did no one any good, have reduced our cooperation to zero.

There were the ridiculous individual sanctions that nobody paid attention to.

This is its key foreign policy mistake which will be remembered by history.