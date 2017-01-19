Puppet Masters
Foreign central banks liquidate record $405 billion in US Treasuries as China sells most since 2011
just released TIC data, foreign central banks sold another $936 million in US paper in November 2016, which due to an offset of $892 million in buying one year ago, means that for the 12 month period ended November, foreign central banks have now sold a new all time high of $405 million in the past 12 months, up from a record $403 million in LTM sales as of one month ago.
Where did the selling come from?
While Japan sold about $23 billion in November, its fourth month of consecutive selling, it was China which drove the selloff, dumping a whopping $66.4 billion in US Treasuries in its 6th consecutive monthly sale of US paper, and the biggest monthly selloff since December 2011. The monthly sale also brings China's total Treasury holdings to the lowest level since early 2010.
But most troubling was neither Japan's, nor China's selling, but all foreign holders of US Treasuries combined, which sold $70.8 billion, the most in one month ever, bringing their total holdings to 3.771 trillion, far below the $4.117 trillion held one year ago. On an annual basis, the drop was -8.4%, the biggest decline on record (don't blame Russia: "Putin" actually bought $12 billion in US paper in November).
In some cases, like China, this is to offset devaluation pressure; in others such as various petroleum exporting nations - but curiously not Saudi Arabia in the past 2 months - it is to provide the funds needed to offset the drop in the petrodollar, and to backstop the country's soaring budget deficit. In all cases, it may suggest concerns about a spike in future debt issuance by the US, especially now under the pro-fiscal stimulus Trump administration.
Who are they selling to? The answer, at least until August, was private demand, in other words just like in the stock market the retail investor is the final bagholder, so when it comes to US Treasuries, "private investors" both foreign and domestic are soaking up hundreds of billions in central bank holdings. As we said two months ago when we observed this great rotation in Treasuries out of official holders into private hands, "we wonder if they would [keep buying] knowing who is selling to them." Well, severeal months ago this changed, and after private investors had been happily snapping up bonds for 4 straight months, in September "other foreign investors" sold a whopping $31 billion, bringing the total outflow between public and private foreign holdings to $76.6 billion, the second highest number on record. In October, while foreign official entities sold another $45 billion, at least the pace of selling by private entities moderated somewhat, to "only" $18.3 billion. However, in November the trend appears to have reversed again, and private foreign buyers picked up some $731 million. Maybe they know something central banks do not?
Meanwhile, while just five months ago yields had tumbled to near all time lows, suddenly the picture is inverted, and long-yields are once again rising on concerns that not only could the ECB and the BOJ soon taper their purchases of the long end, but that Donald Trump is about to unleash a $1 trillion debt tsunami at a time when the Fed will not be available to monetize it, now that the Fed is again hiking rates.
While it is unclear under what conditions foreign buyers will come back - after all TSY yields have already jumped high enough to where US paper should be more than attractive to foreign official institutions - one thing is clear: as of this moment the selling strike not only continues but is accelerating, and should the foreign liquidation of Treasuries fail to slow, Yellen will soon have to plan how to not only abort the current rate experiment which continues to pressure yields higher around the globe, but to start thinking how to soak up all the excess supply instead.
