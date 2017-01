© AP



President-elect Donald Trump , after growing suspicious that intelligence officials were leaking news about their classified briefings with him, says he conducted a sting operation to try to prove top spies were behind the leaks.Trump revealed the extraordinary scheme to try to entrap the senior spies in a furious press conference where he suggested the intelligence community had been behind salacious and totally unproven allegations against him.'I think it's pretty sad when intelligence reports get leaked out to the press. First of all, it's illegal. These are classified and certified meetings and reports,' Trump said during a press conference at Trump Tower - his first since getting elected.Then he revealed the details of the stealthy sting he says he conducted on the nation's senior spooks.'I'll tell you what does happen. I have many meetings with intelligence. And every time I meet, people are reading about it,' Trump complained, possibly referencing reports on his classified briefings, which he has chosen not to receive daily.President-elect Donald Trump , after growing suspicious that intelligence officials were leaking news about their classified briefings with him, says he conducted a sting operation to try to prove top spies were behind the leaks.'I think it's pretty sad when intelligence reports get leaked out to the press.These are classified and certified meetings and reports,' Trump said during a press conference at Trump Tower - his first since getting elected.Then he revealed the details of the stealthy sting he says he conducted on the nation's senior spooks.'I'll tell you what does happen. I have many meetings with intelligence. And every time I meet, people are reading about it,' Trump complained, possibly referencing reports on his classified briefings, which he has chosen not to receive daily.Thomas Barrett, chief of media relations for the Director of National Intelligence, declined to comment on the substance of Trump's alleged sting.'I'm sorry, we have nothing to offer on this matter,' he told DailyMail.com.As president-elect, Trump is entitled to a daily briefing of the 'crown jewels' of the intelligence community. The briefings typically are conducted by high level intelligence officers.On Friday, he got a briefing that included James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence and other top intelligence officials.At his Wednesday press conference,He blasted those who published it, but in a twist, complimented outlets which stayed away from the claims.'They looked at that nonsense that was released by maybe the intelligence agencies,' Trump said, referencing a dirt dossier against him.Trump said, in just his latest shot at the intelligence community.