Sworn Donald Trump enemy John McCain admitted Wednesday that he passed the dossier of claims of a Russian blackmail plot against the president-elect - calling it 'what any citizen should do'.McCain - a longstanding anti-Trump Republican who had disassociated himself from the candidate's campaign weeks before the election - cast himself as an innocent and concerned member of the public as he justified his move.'I did what any citizen should do. I received sensitive information and handed it to the FBI,' he told CNN - the network which broke the story that the document existed. It was then published in full by Buzzfeed.He added: 'It doesn't trouble me because I don't know if it is accurate or not. I have no way of corroborating that.He added that he was now aware from media reports that the FBI was apparently already in possession of the information. 'The Arizona senator had issued a public statement amid mounting questions of his exact role in the affair - and how a document riddled with errors and unverifiable claims came to be published.'Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,' he said.'That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.'But the 2008 Republican loser, who disowned his party's candidate weeks before the election, may have been far more intimately involved than that.Howeverwho contributed to the first story about its existence, published by CNN on Tuesday afternoon 'They were looking at Trumps business ties, they saw some questionable things about Russians, about his businesses in Russia, they in turn hired this MI6 former investigator, he then came up with additional information from his Russian sources, he was very concerned by the implications of it, he then took it to an FBI colleague that he had known in his undercover work for years, he took it to this FBI man in Rome who turned it over to the bureau in Washington in August.'McCain was sufficiently disturbed by what he read to take it to FBI director James Comey himself personally, they had a five minute meeting the two men, very little was said, McCain turned it over to him and is now awaiting what the FBI's response is to that information.'Only one former British ambassador to Moscow remains in UK government service, Sir Tim Barrow, who went on to be Foreign Office political director and is now Britain's ambassador to the European Union.McCain's long-standing opposition to Trump is well known although he only formally ended support for the Republican candidate in October, when the notorious 'p****' tape emerged.The Arizona senator said at the time: '"Donald Trump's behavior... concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy.'The new information, which has not been independently verified, claims that Russian officials also gathered highly damaging information on Trump, but only released the details attacking Clinton through the WikiLeaks website.However, McCain was so concerned about the information contained within the 35-page dossier, which included allegations that Trump had hired prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a bed that had previously been used by US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, that he passed the information onto the FBICNN reported that intelligence chiefs had presented Trump with a two-page summary of the dossier late last week following a briefing with President Obama.Trump has consistently denied that Russian intelligence agencies had launched a massive cyber attack ahead of last November's election.The dossier which McCain passed to FBI Director James Comey was compiled by the former MI6 man.They also suggest Russian officials proposed lucrative deals in order to win influence over the Republican real estate magnate.Cohen denied that he was central 'to the ongoing secret liaison relationship between the New York tycoon's campaign and the Russian leadership'.According to reports, the former MI6 man had been hired to conduct 'opposition research' on the Trump campaign by first Republican enemies of Trump, then Democratic ones.Russia denied the claims, with President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling journalists:The Kremlin spokesman called the dossier a 'total fake' and 'an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations'.Earlier, the Kremlin had denied hacking the Democratic National Committee and leaking information to deliberately weaken Hillary Clinton's campaign.Buzzfeed followed up a report by CNN which disclosed the existence of the explosive dossier, but only gave a brief outline of the contents.Buzzfeed's Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith wrote an email to his staff shortly after publishing the document.Smith said the dossier contained 'explosive and unverified allegations about Donald Trump and Russia'.Smith claimed publishing the dossier was an example of 'transparent' journalism.He said Buzzfeed had been trying to stand up the allegations for 'weeks' - suggesting that it had failed to do so. Both the New York Times and the Washington Post said they had been handed the material and been unable to verify it.