The power plant in the Omar oil field, which is the main plant in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, was recently targeted by the International Coalition. The airstrikes also targeted the gas turbines which are necessary for the water plant to function. This has led to a power outage in the entire countryside of Deir Ezzor, as the bombed plant is considered the main power supplier of the province.The Omar oil field is the biggest field in the province of Deir Ezzor, consisting of both oil and gas. The gas is transported to the Koniko gas factory where it is treated and sent back to the Omar field, where gas turbines transform gas into power which supplies the countryside.Because most of the power plants has earlier either been destroyed or badly damaged, the plant located in the Omar field was the only remaining plant supplying the entire countryside with electricity. It is linked with the 7Km Power Plant, the Mayadin Plant, the Duwar Plant, the Kranij Plant, the Sur Plant and the Bukamal Plant, meaning that it is now the only source of electricity for the province.The reason behind the targeting of that plant is apparently to cut off electricity in the entire province of Deir Ezzor, which will worsen the civilian situation to an alarming level.