Pop superstar Ariana Grande has mediated a remarkablyon Twitter this week, proving that the social media platform can occasionally rise above the bubbling fecal puddle of its loudest user base.On Tuesday, Grande tweeted that she was getting takeout with boyfriend Mac Miller when a "young boy" followed Miller to the car to tell him how big a fan he was. Grande wrote that, sitting in the passenger seat, "I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!' *pause* Hitting that? the f**k??"The encounter made Grande feelshe wrote; since it happened, she's beenIt may seem trivial to some, she continued, but these too frequent reminders thatthat a man gets to utilize for his pleasure," Grande wrote. "I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect. ... I felt like speaking out about this one experience tonight because I know very well thatBecause Grande has sung sexy songs and worn sexy clothes, some people told the singer on Twitter that she has no right to complain when men speak of having sex with ("hitting") her ("that"). "How could you not expect people to talk about you like that?" one man asked One Breitbart writer told Grande to " check your privilege " because many people don't have the advantage of being spoken of like they're Staples Easy Buttons TM.But deep in the replies, there are some instances of open-minded discussion. Grande has been up in her mentions carefully explaining that "women (and men) can express themselves however they'd like !!! even loving sex!!" while assuring her readers that she's trying to, not start a figh t . When one man asked Grande why Miller didn't give the boy a verbal shakedown, another user told him that everyone responds differently to stressful situations. "I respect that," the man replied. Progress!Now that the Breitbart and Pepe fanatics have gotten hold of Grande's story, the singer has beenbelittling of what was clearly a disturbing moment for her. In response, she's calmly reiterating her points with little emoji hearts for emphasis., knowing that some portion of your 43 million followers will drag you for it. But the strength and patience Grande has shown by engaging with Twitter trolls instead of laying a heavy finger on the mute button should qualify her for sainthood.