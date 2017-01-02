Puppet Masters
Where's Eric? Suspected Clinton Foundation traitor now thought to be a missing person by internet speculators
The Free Thought Project
Sun, 01 Jan 2017 19:37 UTC
A common understanding of the events surrounding Braverman's possible disappearance centers around his abrupt resignation from the Clinton Foundation in January 2015, which many thought was caused by his discovery of internal corruption at the non-profit organization. Braverman was CEO in July 2013 during the immediate aftermath of Hillary Clinton's tenure as Secretary of State which ended February 2013.
A popular Youtube channel run by a man named George Webb has been tracking Braverman's story and features daily video updates. Webb thinks Braverman has been missing since October 24, which was two days after it became public knowledge that he was suspected of being a traitor to the Clinton Foundation.
Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta thought Eric Braverman was the source of information leaks to the media, according to a leaked email sent March 8, 2015, which was published on October 22 of this year by WikiLeaks. This email was one week after a March 1 POLITICO article which detailed his struggle against the tenured Clinton staff, titled "Eric Braverman Tried to Change the Clinton Foundation. Then He Quit." The article was described as "Not a pretty read" and forwarded to Podesta less than 24 hours after it was published.
While these events occurred in 2015, many believe that the ongoing FBI investigation of the Clinton Foundation may be a factor in Eric Braverman's lack of public activity. The Podesta email releases by WikiLeaks came at the height of campaign season in October, and featured proof of many theories related to Hillary Clinton's corruption that occurred during the tenure of Braverman at the Clinton Foundation.
The Benghazi scandal unraveled during that time, leading up to Clinton's testimony before Congress and the subsequent investigations. Near the end of 2014, the discovery of Clinton's private email server began to cause problems and eventually broke into public view in March 2015, right after Braverman's resignation.
One of the most damaging emails revealed what has been called a "pay to play" mechanism, where the Clintons sold influence with the U.S. government to wealthy foreign interests. In January 2015, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin and John Podesta discussed a problem related to the deal Hillary Clinton made with the King of Morocco for $12 million.
August 2014 emails revealed Clinton sent Podesta a memo that Saudi Arabia and Qatar were funding ISIS. While it is clear that Clinton would have known about the Saudi and Qatari links to Islamic State, it is not confirmed if Clinton wrote the memo herself.
Comment: For more on Eric Braverman see: Meet the man who can expose the real Clinton scandal
Reader Comments
YT channel posts go a lot further than only the disappearance of Braverman. It evolves into an open source investigation into the inner workings of the Clinton Foundation connecting the globalist's games of toppling governments, weapons trafficking, oil, money, kids trafficking and general global plunder. Very good facts.
Oh good lord, you mean to say that there is collection of perverted multibillionaires whom are running riot, kidnapping children, dressing up as clowns, raping and murdering, and appointing other such types to powerful positions?
Ya know, when are the gullible McD's face stuffers going to wake up? When their kid disappears like so many others?
We need to hunt these people down, I mean seriously this has serious implications. These people need to be taken out.
hopefully, braverman is safe in siberia.
Charge Hillary Now: Petition to Sen. Sessions (President-elect Trump’s Attorney General Nominee)....[Link]
Podesta ate him