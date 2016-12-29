Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told New Zealand's foreign minister that support for a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement-building in the occupied territories would be viewed as a "declaration of war".According to reports in Israeli media, the Israeli PM called Murray McCully, the foreign minister of New Zealand, before Friday's resolution, which was co-sponsored by Wellington. Netanyahu told him: "This is a scandalous decision. I'm asking that you not support it and not promote it.McCully, however, refused to back down, telling Netanyahu: "This resolution conforms to our policy and we will move it forward."A western diplomat confirmed that the call took place and described the conversation as "harsh".Israel responded furiously to the vote, threatening diplomatic reprisals against the countries that voted in favour. Diplomatic ties with New Zealand were temporarily severed and ambassador Itzhak Gerberg was recalled.Netanyahu's language and behaviour - which has resulted in ambassadors being reprimanded and consultations with foreign leaders, including the UK's Theresa May, cancelled - has raised eyebrows among foreign diplomats, who point out that the UN resolution does no more than confirm the longstanding view of the international community on Jewish settlements.Later on Wednesday the US secretary of state, John Kerry, will make a speech outlining the parameters for how the Obama administration sees a settlement of the Middle East peace process.Kerry's speech, less than a month before Barack Obama leaves office, is expected to be the current administration's last word on a decades-old dispute that Kerry had hoped to resolve during his four years as America's top diplomat.It could also be seen in Israel as another parting shot at Netanyahu, who has had an acrimonious relationship with Obama since they both took office in 2009. Israel's public security minister, Gilad Erdan, told Israel Army Radio that the planned speech was a "pathetic move" and "anti-democratic".The US on Friday broke with a longstanding approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and abstained on a United Nations security council resolution that passed with 14 countries in favour and none against.An Egyptian paper supportive of the country's president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, reported what it said was a leaked memo allegedly confirming Israel's allegations that the Obama administration and Palestinian officials had coordinated positions over the wording of the resolution to allow the US to abstain in the vote. The state department denied the report.