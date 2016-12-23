© Getty Images

"We are in Syria at the behest of fossil fuels, so don't make any mistake. And we are there at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Qatar."



"Let's say we get rid of Assad. Who are we going to put in his place...ISIS?"

"The only one that wants to do it [bomb Syria] less...Trump."

Barack Obama does not explain why the US is involved in Syria. Jimmy Dore breaks it down.President Barack Obama offers three hilarious reasons for why the US is involved in Syria...Jimmy Dore completely destroys theused by Obama, in a last ditch effort for the outgoing President to explain America's Syria policy...the one that has Obama funding and arming ISIS-Al Qaeda in order to overthrow a secular government.The video is below. It needs to be watched, listened to, and shared far and wide.Dore outlines Obama's vicious, and deadly incursion into Syria, using Wahhabi radical jihadists to remove a sovereign government.A stunning, refreshingly honest revelation from a progressive comedian, and political commentator. (Language warning)