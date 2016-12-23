President Barack Obama offers three hilarious reasons for why the US is involved in Syria...and Jimmy Dore exposes Obama for the "f**kin liar" that he is.
Jimmy Dore completely destroys the three lies used by Obama, in a last ditch effort for the outgoing President to explain America's Syria policy...the one that has Obama funding and arming ISIS-Al Qaeda in order to overthrow a secular government.
"We are in Syria at the behest of fossil fuels, so don't make any mistake. And we are there at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Qatar."The video is below. It needs to be watched, listened to, and shared far and wide.
"Let's say we get rid of Assad. Who are we going to put in his place...ISIS?"
Dore outlines Obama's vicious, and deadly incursion into Syria, using Wahhabi radical jihadists to remove a sovereign government.
"The only one that wants to do it [bomb Syria] less...Trump."A stunning, refreshingly honest revelation from a progressive comedian, and political commentator. (Language warning)
Hillary Clinton and those people pushing for the "Russia is evil and hacked the elections" are not liberals, they're just democratic establishment.