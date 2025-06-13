© Sott.net
Russia's retaliating. Elon's exploding. Trump's not backing down. And, somehow, a Tu-95 bomber, ICE riots, and Epstein's name are all in the same episode.
We're breaking it all down: the Musk-Trump feud, the Ukraine death-count no one wants to talk about, and what the hell is going on in California.
Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) has just recently achieved 3,000 deportations of illegals a day. Mark my word Canada will follow suit and create sanctuary cities like LA /San Fran etc, and we will be in the same boat within a year or less.
Elbows Up crowd voted Mark Carney in and engineered their own demise ....INSANE !
Trump put Pete Hegseth on notice to deploy the Marines, after 2,000 National Guard were just deployed in LA. The paid anarchy is insane and LAPD & Sheriffs, say sorry not our problem. My guess its going to get worse. I see Col MacGregor and others asking Trump to recall overseas troops and invoke the Federal Insurrection Act.