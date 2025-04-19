"Follow the science" they say, right up until they destroy it

Queensland Government to destroy 'globally significant' Covid vaccine study biobank



© joannenova.com.au By Rebecca Barnett, Canberra Daily and at Dystopian Downunder



Experts and participants have since been calling for the resurrection of the QoVAX project, but in a letter to study participants last month, Metro North Health confirmed that the study will be permanently shuttered, with all samples and data to be destroyed.



"Metro North Health has determined that, for a range of reasons including the many mutations of the COVID-19 virus and similar studies from Australia and worldwide, there is no longer a scientific and public health need to retain these biological samples for future study," said the letter, sent 19 March 2025.



"Therefore, these samples will be appropriately sterilised and disposed of. All study data collected as part of the QoVAX-SET study will be archived for the specified time-period as required by law however, it will not be accessed or used for any future purpose."

Professor Davies called the decision, on which she was not consulted, "incredibly disappointing."



"It's a terrible example of research wastage and loss of a globally significant opportunity to realise benefits and generate knowledge through research based on the unique samples provided by the 10,000 Queenslanders who gave consent and participated," Professor Davies, who heads up the Allergy Research Group at QUT, told Canberra Daily.



Indeed, QoVAX was unique in that it was one of the only real-world studies to have access to a 'comparison set' of participants who had been vaccinated, but had not been infected with the Covid virus, which only took off in Queensland after the state borders opened in December 2021.

As Rebecca Weiser explained two years ago, this data collection is extraordinary:

Rebecca Weisser, The Spectator



The QoVax team didn't just collect the standard data. Participants provided information on environmental and social determinants of health and biospecimens of blood and saliva that have been used to derive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic datasets that will shed light on how the novel vaccines impact the immune system.



The secure digitally integrated biobank has 120,000 biospecimens: serum, saliva and peripheral blood mononuclear cells, in three -80 degrees Celsius freezers and three liquid nitrogen dewars. The linked data repository has four million linked data points and more than 500 whole genomes.



In addition, the biobank has access to real-time electronic medical records. With 70 per cent of hospitals in Queensland storing medical records electronically, the study was intended to allow long-term digital surveillance of health outcomes related to Covid-19 vaccinations, and intersections between vaccine responses and Sars-CoV-2 infection.

The people who want the data destroyed are always the ones covering something up.