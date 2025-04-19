In August 2021, as the masses were being coerced and cajoled into vaccinations, the government announced a gigantic long term study with 10,000 Australians that would run for five years. They promised they would include the vaccinated and unvaccinated, and generate 100,000 samples, and 11 million datapoints. No stone would be left unturned to make sure the vaccines were safe and effective. "The Science" was being used to reassure the people.
Less than two years later the data must have looked terrible, because they suddenly stopped the study. They muttered something about archiving the data until more funding was available. (Sure, sure). Now, they want to quietly destroy the data and make sure no one can ever use it, or find out the secrets it hides with an FOI application. The cost of the entire project was $20 million, a pitifully small fraction of the $18 billion we spent on Australia's Covid 19 treatment experiments, and it's nothing compared to the human cost of suffering involved. Now, we're trying to save a few dollars because the National Archives can't afford to buy another 8 Tb hard drive from Officeworks or spend 0.1% of the Covid budget renting a cool room in a warehouse. Does anyone believe these excuses any more?
Tell the children, "Government ScienceTM" is nothing more than a tool of persuasion and marketing. It's just a brand-name abused for profit and power.
A cynic might say those who set this study up did it purely for the purpose of "radiating confidence" in vaccines, and they never intended to finish it. But we know that if a miracle happened and the results had turned out well, they'd be running adverts, going on talkshows and sending a star recruit with a QoVax badge on a spaceflight with Katy Perry.
Destroying data is always a travesty. This experiment can never be redone:
Queensland Government to destroy 'globally significant' Covid vaccine study biobankThe excuse that the virus has mutated now and that there are "similar studies" elsewhere doesn't wash. There is probably no other dataset like this one in the world, because for the first four or five months there was almost no Covid transmission in Queensland to complicate the analysis. If people got "long covid-like symptoms" we'd know it wasn't from Covid. Elsewhere Pfizer and others "unblinded" the tests, making sure the unvaccinated got vaccinated, so there were no ethical concerns about them missing out. But that didn't need to happen in Queensland.
Dystopian Downunder
Experts and participants have since been calling for the resurrection of the QoVAX project, but in a letter to study participants last month, Metro North Health confirmed that the study will be permanently shuttered, with all samples and data to be destroyed.
"Metro North Health has determined that, for a range of reasons including the many mutations of the COVID-19 virus and similar studies from Australia and worldwide, there is no longer a scientific and public health need to retain these biological samples for future study," said the letter, sent 19 March 2025.
"Therefore, these samples will be appropriately sterilised and disposed of. All study data collected as part of the QoVAX-SET study will be archived for the specified time-period as required by law however, it will not be accessed or used for any future purpose."
Professor Davies called the decision, on which she was not consulted, "incredibly disappointing."Who knows what new assays or techniques we might come up with in the next ten years to reanalyze those samples (if they were not destroyed). The answers to questions like: "Who will benefit the most" from vaccines and who is at the greatest risk of side effects are probably hidden in that data. We might realize a certain gene puts some people at more risk of neuropathy, or clots, or allergic reaction after vaccination, but we won't be able to confirm that if the data is incinerated.
"It's a terrible example of research wastage and loss of a globally significant opportunity to realise benefits and generate knowledge through research based on the unique samples provided by the 10,000 Queenslanders who gave consent and participated," Professor Davies, who heads up the Allergy Research Group at QUT, told Canberra Daily.
Indeed, QoVAX was unique in that it was one of the only real-world studies to have access to a 'comparison set' of participants who had been vaccinated, but had not been infected with the Covid virus, which only took off in Queensland after the state borders opened in December 2021.
As Rebecca Weiser explained two years ago, this data collection is extraordinary:
Rebecca Weisser, The Spectator14,000 Australians died of some mystery we can't explain in 2022, and the side effects and deaths continue to this day. Likewise, all over the world.
The QoVax team didn't just collect the standard data. Participants provided information on environmental and social determinants of health and biospecimens of blood and saliva that have been used to derive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic datasets that will shed light on how the novel vaccines impact the immune system.
The secure digitally integrated biobank has 120,000 biospecimens: serum, saliva and peripheral blood mononuclear cells, in three -80 degrees Celsius freezers and three liquid nitrogen dewars. The linked data repository has four million linked data points and more than 500 whole genomes.
In addition, the biobank has access to real-time electronic medical records. With 70 per cent of hospitals in Queensland storing medical records electronically, the study was intended to allow long-term digital surveillance of health outcomes related to Covid-19 vaccinations, and intersections between vaccine responses and Sars-CoV-2 infection.
The people who want the data destroyed are always the ones covering something up.
Ht Matthew L
Australia (and NewZealand) have treated their people very badly through all of this, so I am not surprised to read this news of an abandoned study and destroyed data.
I am so sorry for those living in those countries, and where ever the vaxx tyranny was the heaviest but I pray that lessons have been learned and that our trust and compliance will never again be given so freely.