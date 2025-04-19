In Thailand, the earthquake was felt in 77 provinces, prompting evacuations and causing temporary disruption to transport and services. The low-frequency seismic waves caused a 33-storey high-rise building under construction in Bangkok to collapse, killing 51 people and leaving dozens missing.
The tremor was felt in eastern India, particularly in Kolkata and West Bengal, causing minor structural damage but no reported fatalities. In Bangladesh, tremors were reported in Dhaka and Chittagong, leading to evacuations and temporary power cuts, with at least two people injured in stampedes caused by panic.
A powerful, unseasonal storm dumped up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow on Flagstaff, Arizona, and surrounding areas, paralysing the region. Interstates were closed for more than 24 hours, stranding hundreds of vehicles. Power outages affected thousands, and schools and businesses were closed for days.
A prolonged lake-effect snow event caused 12-hour whiteouts in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, with snowfall rates of 2-3 inches (5-7 cm) per hour. Marquette and Houghton received up to 2.5 feet (76 cm) of snow, snarling travel and closing highways. Snowploughs struggled to keep up and emergency services were stretched thin. The extreme conditions were linked to cold Arctic air interacting with warmer Lake Superior waters.
An overnight storm dumped 19 inches (48 cm) of snow, with 16 inches (40 cm) falling in just 6 hours in Gangwon Province, South Korea. The rapid accumulation stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways, and icy roads slowed rescue efforts. Rural areas suffered power cuts and ski resorts were temporarily closed despite the end of the season. The Korea Meteorological Administration said it was an unusually intense event for late March, driven by a cold front from Siberia.
Rare unseasonal snow also hit the eastern provinces of Turkey, with accumulations of up to 12 inches (30 cm). Major roads were closed, disrupting trade routes and stranding travellers. Airports in eastern Turkey experienced delays and rural villages were cut off, requiring military assistance to clear the snow.
The French Alps and parts of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes also saw unexpected snowfall of 4 inches (10 cm), disrupting travel on major routes. Lyon airport reported flight cancellations, and TGV high-speed trains were delayed. The snow was linked to a cold front sweeping across Western Europe, catching infrastructure unprepared.
March was also marked by unusually strong storms and floods around the world:
- Bolivia: Severe flooding affected all nine departments, killing more than 50 people, displacing 100,000, and affecting 370,000 families.
- India: Cyclone Fengal and monsoon-related flooding affected 1.7 million people, displacing thousands and killing 20.
- US Midwest: Torrential rains caused 32 deaths in several states, with Iowa and Nebraska hardest hit.
- West Sumatra, Indonesia: 11 inches (30 cm) of rain in 6 hours killed 26 people, displaced 80,000, and damaged 30,000 homes.
- Bahía Blanca, Argentina: A year's worth of rain causes flash floods, sweeps away cars, and kills 16.
- Mozambique: Cyclone Jude dumped 8 inches (20 cm) of rain in 24 hours, killing 14.
- Australia: Cyclone Alfred left 300,000 without power after 9 inches (22 cm) of rain and 100 mph winds.
- Kerrville, Texas: Baseball-sized hail damaging homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.
- Fujian Province, China: Golf-ball-sized hail damaged crops and vehicles in rural areas.
- Malaga, Spain: An unusual storm in late March dumped heavy hail, disrupting travel.
