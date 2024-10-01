© Maxim Bogodvid/RIA Novosti/brics-russia2024.ru

"The first wave of enlargement, as we all expect - those who have submitted such applications - will take place at the Kazan summit. Russia is formulating the list of these countries that will be in the first wave of enlargement."

has expressed hope that his country's membership application will be approved.The next wave of BRICS expansion will be announced at the group's annual summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has claimed.Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York,while expressing optimism that his own country's application for membership will be approved.Ryzhenkov told RIA Novosti:As the current holder of the BRICS chairmanship, Russia will host the group's annual summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Earlier this month,Several other countries, includinghave also shared their intent to join. Founded in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, the organization accepted South Africa as a member in 2011. Earlier this year, it expanded to welcome four new member states - Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE.So far, at least 34 countries have expressed interest in joining, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a senior BRICS meeting earlier in September.Putin said last week. This will allow members to "create conditions for the effective and independent servicing of all foreign trade," he added.The expansion of BRICS should be "encouraged,"said in September, adding thatBRICS countries currently comprise around 46% of the world's population. Member states' economies account for over 36% of global GDP, as well as more than a third of the world's GDP based on purchasing power parity, according to estimates by global financial institutions.